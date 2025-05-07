Sanders® Celebrates 150 Years With An Immersive NYC Experience, Food Truck Tour, And Exciting New White Chocolate Caramel Creations

MENAFN - PR Newswire) For a century-and-a-half, Sanders has perfected the art of caramel-making, using small-batch, slow-kettle cooking to create rich, buttery confections. Made with real cream and butter, every bite delivers layers of flavor without artificial ingredients. The signature blend of buttery caramel, premium chocolate, and a touch of sea salt ensures a perfectly balanced, melt-in-your-mouth experience that honors the brand's legacy of craftsmanship:



White Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels – A luscious combination of small-batch, slow-cooked caramel, draped in premium white chocolate, and finished with a sprinkle of sea salt. (7oz pouch & 18oz tub, available now at select retailers nationwide)



Birthday Cake White Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels (Limited Edition) – A festive birthday cake-flavored caramel, wrapped in velvety white chocolate and topped with naturally colored sprinkles. (7oz pouch, Summer 2025)

Holiday Sugar Cookie White Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels (Limited Edition) – Slow-cooked sugar cookie-flavored caramels coated in smooth white chocolate and sprinkled with sugar cookie-flavored flakes. (7oz pouch & 18oz tub, Holiday 2025)

The exclusive invite-only event boasts a guest list of some of the city's most well-known tastemakers of influencers and media. The immersive affair will put guests right in the middle of some family matters as they meet all the recognizable characters cast to portray fun and outrageous versions of the ruling Sanders family. They will get to taste the signature Dark and Milk Chocolate and the new White Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels alongside elevated food pairings. They'll help settle a family feud mingling alongside the matriarch, CEO, nepo princess and more for some fun surprises and family drama!

Simultaneously, Sanders is hitting the streets with a food truck tour across NYC, Cincinnati and Detroit offering free samples of its new Birthday Cake White Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel treats, bringing 150 years of indulgence directly to fans. Keep an eye on Sanders' socials for a sneak peek!

"We wanted to celebrate our 150th anniversary in a way that's as indulgent as our chocolates and as unforgettable as our legacy," said Jennifer Bauer, Chief Marketing Officer of Second Nature Brands. "Between our innovative new white chocolate caramel creations , our immersive event, and the NYC food truck tour, we're inviting fans to experience Sanders' craftsmanship, heritage, and exciting evolution in a truly memorable way."

About Sanders

Established in 1875, Sanders® products and chocolate shoppes were woven into the lives of Michigan families and the legendary brand has continued to win over hearts as the leading source of confections on a national and international scale with items like its Milk Chocolate Pecan Clusters and Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels. With its rich heritage and commitment to exceptional quality, Sanders® Candy has become a beloved name in the world of caramel and chocolate confections. Using time-honored recipes and the finest ingredients, Sanders' confections are designed to make every occasion special. For more information visit SandersCandy and to tantalize your taste buds, follow us on Instagram @sanderscandy and Facebook @sanderscandy.

About Second Nature Brands

Second Nature Brands is the leader in better snacks and treats with a broad portfolio of brands including Kar's Nuts, the #1 branded trail mix snack; Second Nature Snacks, a leader in natural, non-GMO-verified premium snack mixes; Sahale Snacks, the pioneer in super premium glazed nut and fruit mixes; Sanders, the leader in small-batch, kettle-cooked sea salt caramels; Brownie Brittle, a category-defining crispy brownie snack, and; now recently, Voortman, the category-leader in zero sugar and wafer cookies. For more information, please visit SecondNatureBrandsUs .

