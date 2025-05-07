24 Seven Named To Forbes America's Best Recruiting And Temporary Staffing Firms 2025 List
The Forbes rankings are based on an independent survey of more than 36,800 external recruiters, 16,000 HR professionals, and job candidates, evaluating firms on criteria such as performance, satisfaction, and likelihood to recommend.
"This recognition from Forbes validates our leadership position in the talent solutions industry and underscores the exceptional value we deliver to both clients and candidates," said Anthony Donnarumma , CEO of 24 Seven. "It's a testament to our team's relentless commitment to delivering excellence, innovation, and value across every interaction."
This honor adds to a growing list of accolades that 24 Seven has received so far in 2025, a year that also marks the company's 25th anniversary. Additional 2025 award highlights include:
Best of Staffing® Client Award and Best of Staffing® Talent Award from ClearlyRated for delivering exceptional experiences to candidates and clients
Fortune CertifiedTM as a Great Place to Work® for the third year in a row
CEO Anthony Donnarumma being named for a third time to the Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) Staffing 100 North America list
About 24 Seven
24 Seven partners with companies to get marketing, creative, and digital work done by providing the right talent, innovation, and insights. We drive meaningful impact by helping navigate change in today's evolving environment. Our comprehensive, high-touch approach enables 24 Seven to identify and deliver customized talent solutions for any situation. The 24 Seven family of brands includes these subsidiaries:
The Sage Group
SketchDeck
Simplicity Consulting
The Cydio Group
Marketers That Matter®
McKinley Marketing Partners
Filter
CORE Resources
