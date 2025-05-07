24 Seven Named To Forbes America's Best Recruiting And Temporary Staffing Firms 2025 List

MENAFN - PR Newswire) 24 Seven earned a coveted spot on the Best Professional and Specialist Search list for the sixth time. The Professional and Specialist Search category honors firms that place professionals in permanent roles with annual salaries up to $100,000. Additionally, for the first time, 24 Seven was also named to the Best Temporary Staffing list, which recognizes providers of contract and project-based talent.

The Forbes rankings are based on an independent survey of more than 36,800 external recruiters, 16,000 HR professionals, and job candidates, evaluating firms on criteria such as performance, satisfaction, and likelihood to recommend.

"This recognition from Forbes validates our leadership position in the talent solutions industry and underscores the exceptional value we deliver to both clients and candidates," said Anthony Donnarumma , CEO of 24 Seven. "It's a testament to our team's relentless commitment to delivering excellence, innovation, and value across every interaction."

This honor adds to a growing list of accolades that 24 Seven has received so far in 2025, a year that also marks the company's 25th anniversary. Additional 2025 award highlights include:



Best of Staffing® Client Award and Best of Staffing® Talent Award from ClearlyRated for delivering exceptional experiences to candidates and clients

Fortune CertifiedTM as a Great Place to Work® for the third year in a row CEO Anthony Donnarumma being named for a third time to the Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) Staffing 100 North America list

About 24 Seven

24 Seven partners with companies to get marketing, creative, and digital work done by providing the right talent, innovation, and insights. We drive meaningful impact by helping navigate change in today's evolving environment. Our comprehensive, high-touch approach enables 24 Seven to identify and deliver customized talent solutions for any situation. The 24 Seven family of brands includes these subsidiaries:



The Sage Group

SketchDeck

Simplicity Consulting

The Cydio Group

Marketers That Matter®

McKinley Marketing Partners

Filter CORE Resources

