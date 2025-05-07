Zipid Launches Revolutionary Platform To Modernize Form I-9 Compliance With Identity Authentication

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded by Janice Kephart , a national security identity expert and former counsel to the 9/11 Commission with 25 years working with the federal government and the private sector on identity issues and solutions, ZipID bridges decades of regulatory experience with cutting-edge technology. The platform is the only I-9 solution that combines facial recognition, OCR, and compliance automation in a fully remote, 8-minute workflow-designed to work transparently across locations, systems, and hiring models for larger companies, and assuring trust in new hires for small organizations.

"Employers want to have confidence in their new hires and reduce churn. They also must conform with the Form I-9. ZipID delivers both," said Kephart. "Our platform helps businesses avoid costly fines, deter identity fraud, and maintain a clear audit trail-all while making the onboarding experience simple with a great user experience and trustworthy for new hires."

ZipID is especially timely as federal worksite enforcement efforts are increasing, and remote hiring continues to grow, with the t echnology sector leading in remote work adoption, with 68% of professionals working remotely . According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, b y 2025 , it's projected that 32.6 million Americans will be working remotely , representing about 22% of the workforce.

With about 70M new hires processed annually, companies are under pressure to validate identity and work authorization quickly, securely, and legally. The Department of Homeland Security's new remote I-9 inspection rules, which went into effect in 2023, have accelerated the demand for digital-first, compliant solutions.

ZipID offers multiple pricing tiers for small businesses and enterprise-grade integrations for HRIS, applicant tracking, and background check systems. Its Colony Pro tier will enable white-labeled, co-branded experiences and bulk I-9 processing through custom API integrations, making it attractive to compliance-conscious platforms and high-volume employers alike.

With privacy, security, and compliance at the core, ZipID ensures that personally identifiable information is encrypted and retained only as long as legally required, giving employers peace of mind in today's privacy-focused environment.

The company has already secured early backing from Fairfax County's Founders Fund, recognizing both its regulatory pedigree and market potential.

"ZipID is not just about checking a box-it's about restoring trust at the start of every hiring relationship," said Kephart. "Identity is the new perimeter. We make sure it's secure, compliant, and easy to verify."

