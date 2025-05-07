Ultrack Systems Inc. (OTC: MJLB) Announces Better Pets U.S. Trademark Class Application For Full-Spectrum Pet Wellness Product Line

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CONCORD, Ontario, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultrack Systems Inc. (OTC: MJLB), an emerging diversified holding company, is pleased to announce that Better Pets, its recent strategic acquisition target under a signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), has officially filed a U.S. trademark class application for its expanding line of health-focused pet products. This marks a major milestone in Better Pets' North American market strategy and supports Ultrack's commitment to entering the high-growth pet wellness space.

The application includes three key product classes-Class 3, Class 5, and Class 31-representing a broad range of functional wellness products for pets. These categories include both medicated and non-medicated grooming products, nutritional supplements, and edible treats, all designed to support general pet health, hygiene, and quality of life.

Trademark Application Product Categories:

Class 3 – Non-Medicated Pet Products



Deodorants for pets

Non-medicated dental preparations, eye washes, and grooming products

Pet shampoos, conditioners, and cleansing wipes Skin and coat care products including oils, serums, creams, sprays, and lotions

Class 5 – Medicated Pet Products & Supplements



Medicated shampoos, conditioners, and grooming treatments

Nutritional supplements for general health and wellness

Vitamin and mineral supplements for pets Medicated topical products such as oils, ointments, creams, and balms

Class 31 – Edible Pet Products



Edible treats for pets

Functional pet snacks designed for wellness support Nutrient-rich pet foods and dietary products



“We are excited to see Better Pets take this essential regulatory step in expanding its brand into the U.S. market,” said Reno Calabrigo, CEO of Ultrack Systems Inc.“With a well-diversified portfolio spanning grooming, nutrition, and wellness, Better Pets is poised to serve the modern pet owner's demand for premium care products that support every stage of a pet's life.”

Capitalizing on a Thriving Pet Wellness Market

The U.S. pet care market remains one of the fastest-growing consumer sectors, surpassing $137 billion in 2024, according to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), with pet wellness-including grooming, supplements, and functional foods-accounting for over $11 billion of that total. Consumers are increasingly seeking natural, safe, and science-based options to address everyday pet needs from joint mobility to anxiety relief and skin conditions.

Better Pets is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this trend by offering holistic, veterinarian-informed solutions in an increasingly health-conscious marketplace.

“This is more than a product line-it's a platform for growth,” added Calabrigo.“We're proud to support Better Pets as it lays the groundwork for a national presence. Its broad trademark application strengthens its brand while giving us the ability to scale quickly across retail and digital channels.”

About Better Pets

Better Pets is a Canadian pet wellness brand focused on developing premium products that promote health, hygiene, and happiness in pets. The brand's portfolio includes grooming solutions, dietary supplements, and functional treats formulated to meet the evolving needs of pet owners who prioritize quality, safety, and transparency.

Website:

About Ultrack Systems Inc. (OTC: MJLB)

Ultrack Systems Inc. is a publicly traded, diversified technology and asset management company focused on identifying, acquiring, and scaling businesses across high-growth industries. Our primary focus includes strategic acquisitions in sectors such as logistics, health, consumer goods, and emerging areas within the health and wellness market.

With a commitment to innovation and sustainable value creation, Ultrack is continuously seeking to capitalize on opportunities that deliver strong market positioning, scalable operations, and shareholder growth potential.

Website:

OTC Markets:

Safe Harbor Statement

Investor Contact:

Email: ...

Website:

Twitter: