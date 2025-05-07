Prosafe SE: Invitation To Q1 2025 Results And Webcast On May 21St
Terje Askvig, CEO, and Reese McNeel, CFO, will present the results at Pareto Securities, located at Dronning Mauds gate 3, 0115 Oslo, on 21 May 2025 at 10:00 CEST. This presentation is open to the public and will be live-streamed on Prosafe's website.
It will be possible to ask questions during the presentation by using the Q&A tool embedded in the webcast. These questions will be answered after the presentation. A replay of the audiocast will be made available on Prosafe's website shortly after.
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to .
For further information, please contact:
Terje Askvig, CEO
Phone: +47 952 03 886
Reese McNeel, CFO
Phone: +47 415 08 186
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment