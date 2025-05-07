Forager Real Estate Partners Launches The Bonita Foundry, A New Flex-Commercial Campus In Bonita Springs

An artist's rendering of The Bonita Foundry, a new Class 'A' flex commercial and recreational development in Bonita Springs, launched by Forager Real Estate Partners.

A row of boutique storefronts at The Bonita Foundry reflects the project's fresh take on coastal contemporary design.

The Bonita Foundry's main entrance will offer a welcoming, walkable layout framed by streetscapes and tenant signage.

Flexible-use spaces at The Bonita Foundry will feature clean architectural lines and modern facades ideal for creative studios, showrooms and/or business operations.

New 181,000-sq-ft flex campus in Bonita Springs to offer customizable Class A commercial, industrial, and recreational space by Forager Real Estate Partners

- Conor McBroom, president and founder, Forager Real Estate Partners NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Forager Real Estate Partners, a private equity real estate developer specializing in commercial and industrial assets, is pleased to announce the launch of The Bonita Foundry, a brand-new class 'A' flex commercial and recreational development, in Bonita Springs, Florida.The Bonita Foundry will span across 10 acres located at 25411 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs, and also comprise The Enclave at The Bonita Foundry, a purpose-built luxury warehouse condominium facility, with 40 customizable, storm-rated units available for purchase.The project is being designed to address the region's growing demand for versatile light industrial, commercial and flex retail accommodation, and will provide high-quality, long-term space solutions to a wide array of businesses. Forager acquired the property for $7.85 million.With a strategic location between Naples and Fort Myers, the project aims to fill a market gap as Southwest Florida's commercial vacancy rate remains historically low.“The Bonita Foundry is our first ground-up commercial development in Florida, and we're bringing a fresh approach to the region's flex-commercial market,” said Conor McBroom, president and founder of Forager Real Estate Partners.“With thoughtful design, high-quality construction and a focus on end-user needs, we are creating a best-in-class small-bay product that businesses and entrepreneurs have been looking for.”“We are excited to be a part of the growth and revitalization taking place throughout Bonita Springs,” said Christine McManus, CCIM, SIOR of Investment Properties Corporation of Naples (IPC).“The Bonita Foundry will offer a unique mix of retail, flex and private storage space that will provide synergies by bringing together a wide range of professional businesses within the community.” McManus, CCIM, SIOR and Rob Carroll, CCIM will lead the sales and leasing efforts for the project.Pre-leasing and pre-sale opportunities at The Bonita Foundry are now available. For more details, contact IPC at (239) 261-3400.About Forager Real Estate PartnersForager Real Estate Partners is a Toronto, Ontario-based private equity real estate developer, investor and asset management company specializing in industrial and flex-commercial properties in Ontario and Southwest Florida. Since its founding in 2019, the company has acquired and developed more than 750,000 square feet of commercial space exceeding $250 million in project value. Forager focuses on identifying overlooked opportunities and delivering high-quality, best-in-class real estate solutions supporting business growth and community development. For more information, visit .

