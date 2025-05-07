Elysara Medical & Wellness Introduces 'The Shift,' A New Wellness Program Aimed At Accessible Integrative Health

- Nicoletta Rasizzi, BSN, RNHUNTINGTON, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Elysara Medical & Wellness announces the debut of The Shift, a new Medical wellness program designed to help individuals take charge of their health through accessible, integrative services. A public launch event will provide insights into how The Shift is redefining modern medical wellness.Event DetailsDate: Sunday, May 18, 2025Time: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM EDTLocation: Mainspace, 453 Main Street, Huntington, NY 11743Event Highlights Include:-Discover the Vision: Learn how The Shift integrates physical, emotional, and spiritual wellness through affordable, streamlined solutions.-Meet the Experts: Connect with Elysara's team of professionals, including specialists in hormone optimization , aesthetic medicine, and emotional well-being.-Membership Insights: Explore the program's membership offerings, designed to support improved vitality and long-term wellness.-Wellness-Inspired Refreshments: Enjoy nourishing bites, refreshing beverages, and thoughtful wellness samples while networking with others in the community.-Exclusive Perks: Attendees will have access to limited-time offers and event-only benefits to begin their wellness journey.According to Nicoletta Rasizzi, BSN, RN, Founder, Managing Member, and Clinical Director of Elysara,“The world has changed, and it's time to embrace a new way of taking care of ourselves. The Shift was developed to support individuals in achieving medical wellness-whether through vitamin infusions, hormone balance, aesthetics, or emotional healing. Good health involves the science of the body, the strength of the mind, and the energy of the soul.”Created in response to growing health awareness in recent years, The Shift represents a broader movement toward empowered, preventative self-care.About Elysara Medical & WellnessElysara provides comprehensive, patient-centered care that blends modern medical science with functional medicine, aesthetics and emotional support. Services include pre- and post-surgical care, hormone optimization, chronic illness management, and integrative wellness strategies. Each care plan is personalized to address the full spectrum of physical and emotional health.For more information or to RSVP, please click HERE.

