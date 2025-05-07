FLEX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2025 RESULTS

AUSTIN, Texas, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX ) today announced results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Highlights:



Net Sales: $6.4 billion

GAAP Operating Income: $305 million

Adjusted Operating Income: $396 million

GAAP Net Income attributable to Flex Ltd: $222 million

Adjusted Net Income attributable to Flex Ltd: $285 million

GAAP Earnings Per Share: $0.57 Adjusted Earnings Per Share: $0.73

Fiscal Year 2025 Results of Operations:



Net Sales: $25.8 billion

GAAP Operating Income: $1,169 million

Adjusted Operating Income: $1,459 million

GAAP Net Income attributable to Flex Ltd: $838 million

Adjusted Net Income attributable to Flex Ltd: $1,055 million

GAAP Earnings Per Share: $2.11 Adjusted Earnings Per Share: $2.65

An explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is presented in Schedules II and V attached to this press release.

"We had a very strong finish to the year, with record adjusted operating margins for both Q4 and for the full year, and we delivered our fifth consecutive year of double-digit adjusted EPS growth," said Revathi Advaithi, CEO of Flex. "As we look to FY 2026, we continue to see strong demand from our data center customers as we continue to shift the portfolio towards more profitable business."

First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Guidance



Revenue: $6.0 billion to $6.5 billion

GAAP Operating Income: $278 million to $318 million

Adjusted Operating Income: $330 million to $370 million

GAAP EPS: $0.46 to $0.54 Adjusted EPS: $0.58 to $0.66 which excludes $0.07 for net stock-based compensation expense and $0.05 for net intangible amortization.

Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance



Revenue: $25.0 billion to $26.8 billion

GAAP EPS: $2.35 to $2.55 Adjusted EPS: $2.81 to $3.01 which excludes $0.31 for net stock-based compensation expense and $0.15 for net intangible amortization.

Webcast and Conference Call

The Flex management team will host a conference call today at 7:30 AM (CT) / 8:30 AM (ET) to review fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 results. A live webcast of the event and slides will be available on the Flex Investor Relations website at . An audio replay and transcript will also be available after the event on the Flex Investor Relations website.

