Wedding Fashion Emergency? Solved! The Rescue Kit Company Is Now Available To Shop At David's Bridal To Bring Wedding Day Peace Of Mind

"We created The Bride Kit to be every bride's safety net-a complete, stylist tested and approved solution to ensure nothing stands in the way of a perfect wedding day," says Risa Kostis, creator and co-founder of The Rescue Kit Company. "To now be sold through David's Bridal, a name synonymous with weddings, is a dream come true."

The Bride Kit, The Rescue Kit Company's number one bestselling product, is a curated collection of professional grade, travel-friendly styling tools and emergency fixes designed to tackle unexpected wardrobe mishaps; from engagement photos to the wedding day. From fallen hems to stubborn stains, ripped seams to slipping straps, this giftable and practical comprehensive bridal emergency kit ensures that every bride (and her squad) is fully prepared for anything.

"The Rescue Kit Company shares in David's mission to remove stress and add value at every turn in the wedding planning journey. Brides trust us to have their backs, and The Bride Kit will do the same on their special day," Says Reid Bork, Chief Revenue Officer, David's Bridal. "By partnering with The Rescue Kit Company, David's is excited to expand on much-needed bridal tools and resources."

With this launch on DavidsBridal, The Rescue Kit Company is bringing its expert-approved fashion emergency solutions to more brides than ever before. It's not just about fixing problems-it's about giving brides confidence, peace of mind, and the freedom to enjoy a stress-free wedding day.

The Bride Kit and other Rescue Kit Company essentials will be available on DavidsBridal May 2025.

