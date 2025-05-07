Announcing The National Personal Finance Challenge Finalists

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Qualifying teams have successfully outmaneuvered their peers in answering complex questions about saving, investing, stocks, bonds, retirement planning, managing credit, and more. Competing teams at the NPFC create a financial plan for a fictional family scenario, with top scorers moving on to compete in a Quiz Bowl where the winning team is crowned the champion.

"These state champions are paving the way as our nation's most financially savvy young minds. They are setting the standard for personal financial education," says CEE Interim CEO Christopher Caltabiano. "The knowledge, discipline, and real-world confidence they've gained through competing in the National Personal Finance Challenge will empower them for a lifetime of smart financial decisions and success."

Covering the six core knowledge areas of personal finance, students collaborate in teams to tackle real-world financial scenarios. Students make recommendations to help the family achieve their financial goals and prepare a presentation to persuade a panel of judges, fostering knowledge, critical thinking, and communication skills, all crucial for their future success.

Research has long documented the association between financial literacy and successful real-life financial decision-making, including planning for retirement, financial resilience, less debt, acceptance of federal student loans over higher-cost loan options , and decreased likelihood of holding credit card balances.

This year, nearly 17,500 high schoolers from across the country competed in the school-level round of the NPFC. This year's competing teams include six from CEE's Access Zone program that promotes financial education in Title I schools nationwide. Last year, 31% of participants identified as Black and Hispanic, communities often with less access to personal finance education . CEE is committed to the belief that financial knowledge is for everyone.

The National Finals will be held at VOYA's headquarters in Atlanta, GA on June 1-2, 2025. Winning teams will gain national recognition and take away cash prizes: $2,000 per team member and coach for 1st place, $1,000 per team member and coach for 2nd place, $500 per team member and coach for 3rd place, and $250 per team member and coach for 4th place. Students, educators, and parents can visit for more information.

The Council for Economic Education 's (CEE's) mission is to equip K–12 students with the tools and knowledge of personal finance and economics so that they can make better decisions for themselves, their families, and their communities, and learn to successfully navigate in our ever-changing economy. We carry out our mission in three ways. We advocate to require financial and economic education in every state. We provide training, tools and resources – online and live through over 180 affiliates nationwide – to more than 40,000 teachers annually who in turn bring the highest quality economics and personal finance instruction to over 4 million students. We deepen knowledge and introduce high school students to critical career capabilities through our national competitions and Invest in Girls program.

