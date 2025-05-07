Jericho Unveils A Self-Service AI-Powered Phishing Defense Experience At Scale

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Series A funding round was led bywith participation from. The funding will accelerate go-to-market efforts and R&D, including further expansion of Jericho's agentic AI platform.

"AI-powered phishing threats are getting more personalized, more believable, and more scalable - and that means every organization needs fast, intelligent defenses," said Sage Wohns , CEO of Jericho Security. "With our self-service experience on our platform, we're giving companies immediate access to the same high-fidelity simulations that Fortune 500s rely on, with a frictionless way to try, buy, and grow."

Agentic AI , built to mimic the sophistication of real attackers, powers Jericho's conversational phishing simulations and trains users to detect advanced social engineering attacks. These include conversational phishing emails, real-time SMS scams, and manipulative dialogue-based intrusions , giving organizations the ability to train their employees on a wide variety of attack vectors.

The new self-service experience includes three flexible subscription tiers - Jericho Lite , Jericho Plus , and Jericho Premium - making conversational phishing simulation and cybersecurity readiness accessible in minutes. With powerful customization options, dynamic threat simulations and deep employee performance insights, Jericho's agentic AI platform helps teams stay ahead of evolving threats. Stripe-powered checkout and flexible seat management ensure that getting started (or scaling up) is as seamless as the product experience itself.

Companies can now start a 7-day free trial of Jericho Premium instantly, with no sales calls or demos required. The experience includes advanced voice, SMS, and email phishing simulations, customizable training flows, and in-depth performance analytics - all powered by Jericho's proprietary conversational agentic AI platform.

Security leaders at RSA 2025 have emphasized a growing consensus: AI might drive the next wave of threats, but it's humans who will stop them. Empowering the front line is now a top priority.

That urgency - and Jericho's leadership in addressing these concerns - were recognized with four Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine :



Market Innovator – AI Security Solution



Trailblazer – Anti-Phishing



Most Advanced – Cybersecurity Training

Trailblazing – Cybersecurity Awareness

"These honors validate what our team has known all along: that next-gen threats require next-gen training," said Wohns. "We're proud to be leading the charge with agentic AI and empowering organizations everywhere to fight back - intelligently, instantly, and at scale."

To learn more about our funding announcement, visit our blog or start your 7 day free trial .

Jericho Security is a leading provider of AI-powered cybersecurity training solutions, specializing in defense against advanced social engineering threats such as conversational phishing and deepfake attacks. Using agentic AI, Jericho provides realistic simulations across email, voice, and SMS - preparing teams to detect and stop real-world attacks.

