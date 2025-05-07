Vantiq CEO Marty Sprinzen To Keynote Smart Cities Summit North America As AI Takes Center Stage In Public Sector And Safety Operations

Sprinzen to showcase how GenAI is running real-world systems-making decisions, coordinating response, and protecting cities in real-time

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As cities face mounting pressure from climate events, infrastructure strain and operational risk, response time has become a defining metric of performance. This morning at 9:00 AM PT, Marty Sprinzen, Co-founder and CEO of Vantiq , will deliver keynote remarks at Smart Cities Summit North America , outlining how leading cities are using next-generation AI to better manage complexity, streamline response and drive real-time operational decisions across critical systems.

Sprinzen will highlight how automating generative AI into critical systems giving them intelligence to take action instantly, is helping cities shift from passive monitoring to intelligent execution. These systems aren't just analyzing live data; they enable faster, more accurate decisions and support dynamic machine-to-human interactions across 911 response, utility coordination, traffic control, and emergency management. By integrating GenAI into core infrastructure, cities are improving precision, accelerating response times and creating more resilient, coordinated public operations today.

"We travel the world helping cities address critical human problems like never before -from disaster response and public health to infrastructure breakdowns and even military coordination," said Sprinzen. "What we've learned is simple-speed matters. If a system can't make decisions as fast as the world changes, it's already too late. AI gives cities the ability to respond in real time, not just react after damage is done.

Vantiq's platform supports operational systems in sectors ranging from healthcare, emergency response to transportation and environmental monitoring. Sprinzen's keynote will draw from live deployments, offering a grounded perspective on how cities are automating GenAI to reduce risk, improve coordination and protect lives today.

The Smart Cities Summit North America brings together more than 450 leaders from 30+ countries to confront shared urban challenges. Organized by the Smart Cities Council with partners including Deep Tech Week, Charter Cities Institute, and Leading Cities, the event focuses on adaptive infrastructure, digital equity and the practical application of advanced technology in public environments.

"This summit isn't just about ideas-it's about what actually works today," said Sprinzen. "If you're responsible for a city, a utility or any critical service, you need to see how AI is moving from labs into live environments. The decisions we make in real-time are now shaping long-term outcomes. That's why this conversation matters today."

Sprinzen is a proven technology leader with decades of experience building systems that support mission-critical operations. He co-founded Forte Software, which was acquired for over $1.2 billion, and held executive roles at Ingres and Candle Corporation-two foundational companies in enterprise infrastructure. At Vantiq, he's focused on applying AI to real-world operations, leading a global effort to deliver intelligence in real-time across public safety, infrastructure, and government systems.

Event Details

Speaker: Marty Sprinzen, Co-founder & CEO, Vantiq

Time: 9:00–9:30 AM PT, May 7

Location: Peacock Court Main Stage

Topic: How Agentic AI Solves Global Challenges

Event Info: Smart Cities Summit North America

For more information about how Vantiq operationalizes agentic and generative AI to support real-time infrastructure, visit .

About Vantiq

Vantiq is the leading platform for automating and orchestrating software with intelligence in real-time, powered by Generative AI-turning insight into instant action. Built for enterprises, governments and industries where milliseconds matter, Vantiq enables organizations to integrate AI, edge computing and real-time data to power intelligent, event-driven systems. With its low-code architecture and Agentic AI capabilities, Vantiq accelerates digital transformation in sectors like disaster response, smart infrastructure, defense and healthcare-ensuring AI doesn't just analyze data, but takes action when it counts. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Maria Brown, [email protected] , 315.719.3856

SOURCE Vantiq

