Epicquest Education Enters Into Key Agreement As Catalyst For Recruiting From Africa And The Middle East

The New Recruiting Initiative has the Potential to Bring 525 Students from these Regions into Davis University over the Term of the Agreement

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ ), ("EpicQuest Education", "EEIQ" or the "Company"), a provider of higher education for domestic and international students in the US, Canada and the UK, today announced that on May 1, 2025, its owned and operated Davis University ("Davis") entered into an Agency Agreement (the "Agreement") with MSM Unify to drive student recruitment from Africa and the Middle East on behalf of Davis University.

Jianbo Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of EpicQuest Education, commented, "We are excited to announce our recruiting agreement with MSM Unify, a leading international student recruiter whom we believe can further add to our international students from China and India at Davis University with new students from Africa and the Middle East. We believe that this is a cost-effective strategy for Davis since MSM Unify has both the infrastructure and know how to reach students and families in these new regions."

"MSM Unify provides extensive student recruiting services such as applications, study permits and visa support which can increase conversion rates, and its data-driven recruiting can facilitate the understanding of student preferences. As Africa and the Middle East represent high-growth student populations, we are keen to develop this student recruitment pool as it will increase our student enrollment at Davis. We also believe that a more diversified student body improves a campus learning environment, enhances students' social experiences and helps all of Davis' students succeed in the global job marketplace," CEO Jianbo Zhang concluded.

Davis has engaged MSM Unify as its exclusive agency to recruit prospective students from Africa and the Middle East to enroll in Davis' on-campus associate and bachelor degree programs. Davis will consider these applicants for admission to these programs and will only accept those students who meet its academic and English language proficiency requirements. As part of the Agreement, MSM Unify will deploy the resources and strategic expertise of its Global Market Office ("GMO") that comprises comprehensive marketing and student support services to optimize the success of its efforts.

"This partnership is a natural extension of our mission at MSM - to connect the world's learners with high-quality institutions and support them at every stage of their journey. Davis University's commitment to global inclusivity and student success aligns perfectly with our values, and we're excited to open doors for students across Africa and the Middle East," said Sanjay Laul, Founder of MSM Group.

EpicQuest Education's Mission of Internationalization

The Company believes that internationalization is a key element of its strategic growth plan. EpicQuest Education's growth plan is to have its operated colleges, Davis University and EduGlobal College, become increasingly focused on international recruiting and enhanced globalized learning to its students as well as pathways to achieve university degrees. The Company's strategic growth plan is to achieve international expansion and establish EpicQuest Education as a truly international service provider of higher learning.

MSM Unify

MSM Unify is a student marketplace that connects students with educational institutions and recruitment partners worldwide. MSM Unify provides a service that helps educational institutions reach the world's learners and provides them with a host of options when it comes to their education. MSM Unify represents universities in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia and Europe, connecting students from around the world. Headquartered in Canada, MSM Unify has a strong presence in South Asia, Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America. For more information, please visit .

About EpicQuest Education Group International Limited

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited ("EpicQuest Education" or the "Company") provides comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students seeking university and University degrees in the US, Canada and the UK. The Company owns and operates EduGlobal University, based in British Columbia, Canada, which focuses on English proficiency educational programming for students pursuing academic degrees. The Company operates and is a 70% owner of Davis University, a career training University located in Toledo, Ohio. In addition, the Company has a recruiting relationship with the Miami University Regional campuses, where it maintains residential facilities, a full-service cafeteria, recreational facilities, shuttle buses and an office for the regional campuses that provides study abroad and post-study services for its students; these facilities are not owned, maintained, operated or are a part of Miami University. The Company is also a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland (through The Education Group (London) Ltd) and Coventry University, both of which are located in the UK. EpicQuest Education recently established a wholly owned subsidiary, Gilmore Inv LLC, in Ohio, that will offer international educational programs related to kinesiology and recreation education. The Company also established a company in Ohio, SouthGilmore LLC that has been formed to organize sports-related entertainment projects, which is 40% owned by Gilmore. For more information, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the number of potential students that may be enrolled from the initiatives to be implemented by the Agreement. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our most recent Form 20-F and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at . We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

Contacts:

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited

+1 513-649-8350

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Precept Investor Relations LLC

David Rudnick

+1 646-694-8538

[email protected]

Source: EpicQuest Education Group International Limited

SOURCE EpicQuest Education Group International Limited

