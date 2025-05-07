New Jersey Brain And Spine Opens New Office In Paramus, NJ

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The new office , located at 650 From Road, Suite 220 in Paramus, NJ, offers a multidisciplinary team of specialists to provide compassionate care in several subspecialties, with both surgical and conservative treatment options available.

"We have always strived to remain at the forefront of advanced care and our new Paramus location is no exception," said Dr. Reza Karimi, neurosurgeon at NJBS. "Our goal is to provide expert, innovative, personalized and compassionate care for patients with spinal and neurological disorders. Our newest location is about giving our patients the best care, most advanced treatment options, all with the least disruption to their lives."

The new location offers specialty care in conditions including:



Brain and spine tumors

Herniated discs and spinal stenosis

Aneurysms and cerebrovascular disorders

Movement disorders requiring surgical intervention

Adult spinal deformities Pediatric brain tumors and neurovascular disorders

"This new location reflects our commitment to bringing innovative, minimally invasive neurosurgical care closer to home," said Dr. Patrick Roth, founding neurosurgeon at NJBS. "It allows us to offer expert evaluations and surgical consultations right here in Bergen County, without patients needing to travel into the city."

The Paramus location strengthens NJBS's growing presence in northern New Jersey, expanding its footprint as a trusted leader in brain and spine surgery throughout the region.

To schedule a consultation or refer a patient, call 201.342.2550 or visit njbrainspine .

About New Jersey Brain and Spine

New Jersey Brain and Spine is a top regional destination for expert neurosurgical care. Its team of board-certified and fellowship-trained neurosurgeons specializes in treating complex brain and spine conditions, including tumors, aneurysms, strokes, movement disorders, spinal stenosis, herniated discs, spinal deformities, and more. The practice provides care for adult and pediatric patients with neurosurgical and neurovascular disorders. NJBS is grounded in a conservative-first philosophy and supported by a multidisciplinary team. A trusted leader in complex neurosurgical procedures in the region, the practice prioritizes collaboration, innovation, and exceptional outcomes. Learn more at njbrainspine .

For More Information:

John Gonda

[email protected]

616.309.4888

SOURCE New Jersey Brain and Spine