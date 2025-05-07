What Casual Gamers Can Expect in the Next Few Years

(MENAFN)

There's no denying it: smartphones and tablets have turned gaming into a mainstream activity. Gone are the days when it was considered a pastime for only a select group. Today, people across all generations enjoy playing games, thanks in part to the explosion in popularity of casual titles.

Casual games are exactly what they sound like. They are easy to pick up and play, with little to no learning curve to master. They are fun and allow people to disconnect for short periods during the day.

As we've seen over the past few years, casual games have come a long way from early, basic titles that featured simple mechanics and limited features. These days, you're likely to find titles with well-designed graphics and even a storyline to keep you entertained.

As technology continues to improve, we can expect to see even more changes to casual games. In this article, we look at what gamers can expect in the next couple of years.

Mobile Gaming Continues to Dominate

There's no end in sight when it comes to mobile gaming's domination of the industry. If you think about it, it makes a lot of sense that casual gamers would prefer to play on a smartphone or tablet over a PC or console. After all, almost everyone owns a mobile device with the right capabilities. No additional monetary investment is required to play casual games on mobile.



We can see this in the world of online casinos, which has grown in popularity in recent years. Many of these platforms have been optimized for mobile devices. For example, someone who wants to spin the reels for fast NZ dollar payouts at an online casino can do that from their smartphone or tablet.

The same goes for those who enjoy battle royale titles like Fortnite, which can also be played on pretty much any mobile device. This convenience is why the mobile gaming industry has billions of users and is still expected to grow.

Mobile gaming is just going to get better, with more titles like puzzlers, casual shooters, and social games that bring together simple, quick-to-play mechanics and satisfying progression. App stores will also play an important role as they use artificial intelligence and other technologies to recommend games to players based on their personal tastes and preferences.

Cloud Gaming Brings Accessibility to All

AAA titles were once the exclusive domain of PC and console gamers. Cloud gaming is quickly changing that. Instead of investing in an expensive setup, casual players can now sign up for cloud services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce NOW to stream the latest video games to the device of their choice.

Cloud gaming services work in much the same way as video streaming services like Disney Plus and Netflix, but instead of TV shows and movies, players get access to libraries of games that they can stream and play on their smartphones, tablets, or even Smart TVs, all for a flat, monthly fee.

The main drawback of cloud gaming is that it requires a stable internet connection. As internet speeds get faster and latency decreases, it will be more accessible around the world. For gamers who don't want to shell out hundreds of dollars for expensive hardware, being able to stream games like Cyberpunk 2077 or Red Dead Redemption 2 to any device with an internet connection is priceless.

There's a good chance that within the next few years, cloud gaming will make AAA games almost universally accessible, even to gamers in emerging markets.

