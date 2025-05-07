Barinthus Bio Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Updates On Corporate Developments
| Three months
ended March 31,
2025
| Three months
ended March 31,
2024
|Change
|$ 000
|$ 000
|$ 000
|Direct research and development expenses by program:
|VTP-1000 Celiac
|$
|982
|$
|1,374
|$
|(392
|)
|VTP-300 HBV
|1,350
|1,913
|(563
|)
|Other clinical programs1
|741
|1,767
|(1,026
|)
|Other pre-clinical programs
|419
|784
|(365
|)
|Total direct research and development expenses
|3,492
|5,838
|(2,346
|)
|Indirect research and development expenses:
|Personnel-related (including share-based compensation)2
|3,944
|4,335
|(391
|)
|Facility related
|335
|390
|(55
|)
|Other indirect costs
|519
|562
|(43
|)
|Total indirect research and development expenses
|4,798
|5,287
|(489
|)
|Total research and development expense
|$
|8,290
|$
|11,125
|$
|(2,835
|)
1 This includes expenses relating to the infectious disease and oncology programs; VTP-850 Prostate cancer, VTP-200 HPV, VTP-600 NSCLC (the Phase 1/2a trial is sponsored by Cancer Research UK) and VTP-500 MERS (funded pursuant to an agreement with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (“CEPI”). Expenses relating to these programs were previously presented separately, but are now aggregated for the prior period comparative.
2 This includes $0.07 million and $0.14 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, of personnel-related indirect expenses relating to time spent progressing the VTP-500 MERS program, which is funded by CEPI.
- General and Administrative Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $12.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $6.0 million in 2024. The increase of $6.6 million relates primarily to a loss of $4.4 million on foreign exchange in 2025, compared to a gain of $1.2 million in 2024 due to fluctuations between the pound sterling and the US dollar during the year. The remaining increase is attributable to an increase in depreciation of U.K. assets as a result of the expected closure of the U.K. site, and an increase in personnel costs as a result of the workforce reduction. Net Loss: For the first quarter of 2025, the Company generated a net loss attributable to its shareholders of $19.6 million, or $(0.49) per share on both basic and fully diluted bases, compared to a net loss attributable to its shareholders of $15.5 million, or $(0.40) per share on both basic and fully diluted bases for the first quarter of 2024.
About Barinthus Bio
Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: BRNS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapeutic candidates for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Our guiding principle at the heart of Barinthus Bio is to help patients and their families by developing truly transformational and highly disease-specific immunotherapies that are potentially curative. Barinthus Bio's pipeline for I&I indications is enabled by our proprietary and highly differentiated platform for promoting immune tolerance, SNAP-TI, that is designed to guide a patient's T cells to a specific location to reduce inflammation and restore the natural state of immune non-responsiveness to healthy tissue. Our lead candidate, VTP-1000, is designed to restore immune non-responsiveness to gluten in patients with celiac disease and is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial. Barinthus Bio's differentiated technology platform and therapeutic approach, coupled with deep scientific expertise and focus on clinical development, uniquely positions the company to navigate towards delivering treatments that improve the lives of people with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. For more information, visit
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Barinthus Bio within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, which can generally be identified as such by use of the words“may,”“will,”“plan,”“forward,”“encouraging,”“believe,”“potential,”“expect,” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, express or implied statements regarding our future expectations, plans and prospects, including our product development activities and clinical trials, including timing for readouts of any preliminary, interim or final data for any of our programs, the timing for initiation of any clinical trials, our anticipated regulatory filings and approvals, our cash runway and cash burn, our ability to develop and advance our current and future product candidates and programs, our ability to establish and maintain collaborations or strategic relationships and the terms and timing of the restructuring and related activities. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on our management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to the success, cost and timing of our pipeline development activities and planned and ongoing clinical trials, including the risk that the timing for preliminary, interim or final data or initiation of our clinical trials may be delayed, the risk that interim or topline data may not reflect final data or results, our ability to execute on our strategy, regulatory developments, the risk that we may not achieve the anticipated benefits of our pipeline prioritization and corporate restructuring, our ability to fund our operations and access capital, our cash runway, including the risk that our estimate of our cash runway may be incorrect, global economic uncertainty, including disruptions in the banking industry, the conflicts in Ukraine, Israel and Gaza, tariffs imposed by the U.S. and other countries and other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings we may make with the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.
| BARINTHUS BIOTHERAPEUTICS PLC
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NUMBER OF SHARES AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
(UNAUDITED)
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|99,118
|$
|110,662
|Restricted cash
|1,461
|1,738
|Research and development incentives receivable
|2,997
|7,139
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|6,306
|6,203
|Total current assets
|109,882
|125,742
|Property and equipment, net
|6,201
|7,373
|Intangible assets, net
|21,156
|21,947
|Right of use assets, net
|3,855
|4,384
|Other assets
|902
|881
|Total assets
|$
|141,996
|$
|160,327
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|1,357
|2,474
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|7,198
|9,525
|Deferred income
|1,461
|1,738
|Operating lease liability - current
|1,960
|1,920
|Total current liabilities
|11,976
|15,657
|Non-current liabilities:
|Operating lease liability - non-current
|9,959
|10,087
|Contingent consideration
|2,652
|2,650
|Other non-current liabilities
|1,400
|1,360
|Deferred tax liability, net
|416
|438
|Total liabilities
|$
|26,403
|$
|30,192
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 15)
|Stockholders' equity:
|Ordinary shares, £0.000025 nominal value; 40,339,395 shares authorized, issued and outstanding (December 31, 2024: authorized, issued and outstanding: 40,234,663)
|1
|1
|Deferred A shares, £1 nominal value; 63,443 shares authorized, issued and outstanding (December 31, 2024: authorized, issued and outstanding: 63,443)
|86
|86
|Additional paid-in capital
|393,944
|393,474
|Accumulated deficit
|(257,312
|)
|(237,664
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss – foreign currency translation adjustments
|(21,225
|)
|(25,868
|)
|Total stockholders' equity attributable to Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc shareholders
|115,494
|130,029
|Noncontrolling interest
|99
|106
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|115,593
|$
|130,135
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|141,996
|$
|160,327
| BARINTHUS BIOTHERAPEUTICS PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NUMBER OF SHARES AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
(UNAUDITED)
|Three months ended
|March 31, 2025
|March 31, 2024
|Operating expenses
|Research and development
|$
|8,290
|$
|11,125
|General and administrative
|12,639
|5,994
|Total operating expenses
|20,929
|17,119
|Other operating income
|329
|205
|Loss from operations
|(20,600
|)
|(16,914
|)
|Other income/(expense):
|Interest income
|556
|775
|Interest expense
|(13
|)
|(12
|)
|Research and development incentives
|302
|594
|Other income
|75
|-
|Total other income, net
|920
|1,357
|Loss before income tax
|(19,680
|)
|(15,557
|)
|Tax benefit
|22
|37
|Net loss
|(19,658
|)
|(15,520
|)
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|10
|31
|Net loss attributable to Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc shareholders
|(19,648
|)
|(15,489
|)
|Weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding, basic
|40,265,216
|38,773,482
|Weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding, diluted
|40,265,216
|38,773,482
|Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic
|$
|(0.49
|)
|$
|(0.40
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, diluted
|$
|(0.49
|)
|$
|(0.40
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(19,658
|)
|$
|(15,520
|)
|Other comprehensive gain/(loss) – foreign currency translation adjustments
|4,646
|(1,577
|)
|Comprehensive loss
|(15,012
|)
|(17,097
|)
|Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|7
|28
|Comprehensive loss attributable to Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc shareholders
|$
|(15,005
|)
|$
|(17,069
|)
