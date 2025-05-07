Gaxos Labs Approved For Listing On Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Roseland, NJ , May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaxos.ai Inc. ("Gaxos" or the "Company"), a company developing artificial intelligence applications across various sectors, today announced that its product, Gaxos Labs for Game Developers and Publishers, has been officially approved for listing on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, one of the cloud industry's largest software distribution platforms. The approval marks a significant milestone in the Company's go-to-market strategy, enabling seamless deployment of Gaxos Labs by millions of AWS customers across 245 countries and territories. AWS Marketplace listing streamlines procurement for enterprise clients, simplifies software billing through AWS accounts, and delivers instant scalability, subscription-based recurring revenue, and enhanced margin efficiency. “Being listed on AWS Marketplace instantly expands our global reach and plugs Gaxos Labs into the workflows of game development companies that rely on AWS infrastructure,” said Vadim Mats, CEO of Gaxos.“It transforms our product from a standalone SaaS solution into a cloud-native, enterprise-grade service integrated into the world's most trusted cloud ecosystem.” Key benefits of AWS Marketplace inclusion :

● Immediate exposure to all active AWS customers ● AWS Customers can use AWS Credits to pay for Gaxos Labs ● Built-in AWS billing integration and consolidated invoicing ● Global scalability with automated deployment capabilities ● Qualification for co-selling with Amazon's global sales force

For more information, visit Gaxos Labs where you'll find more information on Gaxos Labs and all it offers game developers and players.

About Gaxos.ai Inc.

Gaxos.AI isn't just developing applications; it's redefining the human-AI relationship. Our offerings span health and wellness as well as gaming. We're committed to addressing health, longevity, and entertainment, through AI solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“continue,”“is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC.

