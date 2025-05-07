Strengthen America's Cyber Defenses At SANSFIRE 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Experience hands-on training and a behind-the-scenes look at the Internet Storm Center, the world's leading early-warning system for cyber threats.

Bethesda, MD, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Across the United States, a persistent cybersecurity workforce shortage has left many of roles unfilled. This gap puts critical infrastructure, businesses, and communities at risk from increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. Meeting this challenge requires highly trained professionals who are ready to protect and defend in today's complex security environment.

SANSFIRE 2025 , taking place July 14-19, 2025, at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., and virtually, provides the training and experience needed to close this gap. Featuring more than 50 specialized courses and a lineup of community-driven programs, SANSFIRE delivers practical skills that cybersecurity professionals can apply immediately to strengthen the nation's defenses.

A highlight of this year's event is the Internet Storm Center Honeypot Workshop. Founded in early 1999 following major global cyberattacks, the Internet Storm Center (ISC) has become the world's premier volunteer-driven cyber threat monitoring organization. Its daily analysis and alerts are trusted by defenders in industry, government, and across the security community worldwide.

"The Internet Storm Center enables low friction real-time information sharing," said Dr. Johannes Ullrich, Dean of Research at SANS Technology Institute. "Our volunteer-operated honeypot network shares open and free threat intelligence to help protect. We are uniquely positioned to detect the exploitation of vulnerabilities early, providing critical input to your security teams. At SANSFIRE, participants will gain an exclusive, behind-the-scenes understanding of how this vital defense network operates and how they can contribute to safeguarding our interconnected world."

What to Expect at SANSFIRE 2025:



Internet Storm Center Keynote: Squirrels: Taming AI Distractions for Smarted Security Operations: This keynote explores how AI tools can either distract or enhance security operations, with real-world insights from defenders on which innovations delivered true value versus those that became operational noise.

Internet Storm Center Honeypot Workshop: See firsthand how global threat monitoring works and learn from the experts who lead the effort.

Cyber-Pro Pass: Unlock more than $3,240 in value, including extended access to online learning and complimentary NetWars competition entries.



Hands-on Courses: Specialized training across Cyber Defense, DFIR, Cloud Security, ICS, Offensive Operations, and Leadership.



Community Night: Connect with peers, mentors, and industry leaders during a special evening event.



Women's Connect: Join a vibrant network dedicated to supporting and empowering women in cybersecurity.

On-Site NetWars Competitions: Test your skills in live, hands-on cyber defense challenges.

SANSFIRE 2025 is designed for cybersecurity professionals at every stage of their careers, from those just entering the field to seasoned experts seeking to sharpen their skills and expand their leadership capabilities. Each participant helps build a stronger, more secure future.

Seats are limited. Step forward. Strengthen America's cyber shield. Register today: .

