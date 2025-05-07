Respect Together Honors 50 Years Of Impact And Charts A New Era For Survivors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hershey, Pennsylvania, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Respect Together commemorated its 50th Anniversary on Wednesday evening with a powerful event at the Hershey Country Club, bringing together survivors, advocates, community leaders, and public officials, to honor the organization's history and ignite a bold vision for the future.

The event, themed“50 Years Forward. Celebrating Success. Shaping Tomorrow,” featured a keynote fireside chat with Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday and Lishani Sunday, moderated by Respect Together CEO Yolanda Edrington. The anniversary event also honored Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Denim Day, a time dedicated to amplifying support for survivors and raising awareness across communities.

Throughout the night speakers looked back on decades of progress since the organization was founded in 1975 under the name the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape (PCAR) and ahead toward the next phase of Respect Together's mission as a Pennsylvania-based l organization leading efforts in the state and nationwide to end sexual abuse, assault, and harassment..

Guests showed their solidarity by participating in Denim Day and wearing creative denim attire to celebrate survivor resilience and amplify awareness.

For five decades, Respect Together has been at the forefront of advocacy, innovation, and resources that empower survivors, prevent violence, and build safer communities for all.

“Respect Together's legacy is built on the courage of survivors and the tireless work of advocates,” said Yolanda Edrington, CEO of Respect Together.“Tonight was about lifting up that history and laying the groundwork for a stronger, more respectful future for everyone.”

The fireside chat featured Lishani Sunday, General Counsel at PSECU, who was the invited guest for the evening. She was joined by her husband, Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday, who supported her in taking center stage for a thoughtful and personal conversation about leadership, service, and the power of community. The discussion was moderated by Yolanda Edrington, CEO of Respect Together.

During the fireside chat, Attorney General Sunday shared what continues to guide his work.“People can overcome hard things. You're not defined by what happened to you. That's what's always pushed me to stand up for victims.”

Lishani Sunday offered encouragement for those who may not have support at home.“Not everyone has a safe space at home, but support can come from anywhere. A friend, a neighbor, a local resource. You're not alone.”

Yolanda Edrington closed the conversation with a reminder of what this moment represents.“We change more when we do it together. Helping even one person matters. That's what these 50 years have been about.”

Founded in 1975, Respect Together continues to drive national progress through collaborations with leading organizations including the NFL, Match.com, and Uber, amplifying the reach of prevention efforts and survivor advocacy nationwide.

Photography and B-roll footage from the event are available for media use.

Learn more about Respect Together and its mission at:





Attachments



Fireside Chat with Lishani and Attorney General Dave Sunday Denim Day Celebration at Respect Together's 50th

CONTACT: Laura Palumbo Respect Together 717-909-0710 x128 ...