IBN Announces Latest Episode Of The Biomedwire Podcast Featuring Dr. Christopher Schaber, CEO Of Soligenix Inc.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN , a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The BioMedWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The BioMedWire Podcast delivers dynamic interviews with industry experts at the forefront of pharmaceutical and biotech advancement. The latest episode features Dr. Christopher Schaber, Chairman, President, and CEO of Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) , a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases with high unmet medical needs.

During the interview, Schaber provided an introduction to Soligenix's business model.

“I think what makes Soligenix unique is that we have two areas of focus. Our Specialized BioTherapeutics segment is focused on small molecules in oncology, and inflammation. Through a separate Public Health Solutions segment of our business that's been funded entirely by the U.S. government – in excess of $60 million in non-dilutive funding over the years – we focus predominantly on heat-stable vaccines for emerging infectious diseases and biothreats. Through these segments, we've been able to build out a more robust pipeline than you would typically see for a company our size, with multiple 'shots on goal' to mitigate risk.”

Schaber next discussed how Soligenix is adapting to current uncertainties surrounding federal research funding and priorities.

“We focus on what we can control – our primary programs that we're actively enrolling. We have three clinical studies, including one confirmatory Phase 3. We're focusing our time, resources, and effort there, and if additional non-dilutive government funding comes that can support our public health business segment, then we will continue to advance that. In times like this, you need to focus in on those things that you can get across the finish line as quickly as possible.”

“Beyond the capital that we've raised to support the clinical studies we're pursuing, we are always submitting government grant contracts to get additional funding. That remains a piece of our business that we really focus on. Another thing that we're really focused on in the near term is business development opportunities and looking at all strategic options. As you would imagine with a late-stage pipeline like ours and active programs – especially a confirmatory study in a rare cancer – there is interest. We are in a number of discussions that could range anywhere from regional partnership to M&A.”

Join IBN's Carmel Fisher and Dr. Christopher Schaber, Chairman, President, and CEO of Soligenix , to learn more about the company's HyBryteTM clinical programs, as well as the key milestones on Soligenix's radar for the balance of 2025.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit

The latest installment of The BioMedWire Podcast continues to reinforce IBN's commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers, and the growing IBN Podcast Series . For more than 18 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies .

To learn more about IBN's achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit:

About Soligenix Inc.

Soligenix is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need. Its Specialized BioTherapeutics business segment is developing and moving toward potential commercialization of HyBryteTM (“SGX301” or synthetic hypericin sodium) as a novel photodynamic therapy utilizing safe visible light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (“CTCL”). With successful completion of the second Phase 3 study, regulatory approvals will be sought to support potential commercialization worldwide.

For more information, visit the company's website at

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 18+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

...