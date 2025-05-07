Illinois Tech To Open Mumbai Campus: First U.S. University Approved To Establish A Degree-Granting Campus In India

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Move responds to evolving needs of U.S. and global employers, deepens pipeline of STEM talent, and builds on Illinois Tech's long-standing presence in India







CHICAGO, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Institute of Technology (Illinois Tech) , Chicago's only tech-focused university, today announced it has received formal approval from India's University Grants Commission (UGC) to open a new campus in Mumbai-making it the first American university authorized to establish a degree-granting campus in India

Set to welcome students in fall 2026, the Mumbai campus will offer undergraduate and graduate degrees in high-demand fields such as computer science, engineering and business. This historic expansion marks the culmination of more than two years of planning and builds on Illinois Tech's decades-long presence in India and its legacy of cultivating global leaders in technology and innovation.

“Illinois Tech has always operated at the intersection of innovation, opportunity, and global industry demand,” says Illinois Tech President Raj Echambadi .“This initiative is a bold and forward-looking investment in the future of American competitiveness-one that strengthens our mission, expands access to high-impact education, and connects U.S. and global employers to a broader, globally educated pipeline of industry-ready STEM talent.”

Meeting Growing Demand Through Innovation and Access

“Over the past five years, U.S. FDI in India rose from $4.1 billion to more than $10.5 billion, with thousands of American companies contributing to India's investment landscape scaling operations across the subcontinent,” says Mallik Sundharam, vice president for enrollment management and student affairs at Illinois Tech .

“This is a transformative moment-not just for Illinois Tech, but for global higher education,” said Sundharam.“In the past five years, we've seen a more than 73% increase in graduate students from India choosing Illinois Tech. Our new Mumbai campus responds to this extraordinary demand by delivering globally recognized, U.S.-accredited degrees in a format that is highly accessible, affordable, and locally contextualized.” Through this initiative, we're not only making high-quality education more accessible-we're extending the reach of American innovation and delivering career-ready graduates who are equipped to thrive in global industries.

The Mumbai campus will offer the same experiential, industry-aligned curriculum that defines Illinois Tech's Chicago education, including the university's signature Elevate program , which guarantees all students access to hands-on research, internships, and career-accelerating experiences. Courses will be taught by globally recruited faculty, including professors from our Chicago campus.

The new Illinois Tech – Mumbai campus positions the university to better serve its most critical stakeholders: students and employers.

By establishing a presence in Mumbai, Illinois Tech is embracing the opportunity to meet learners in their local contexts while maintaining the high standards that define our institution. Illinois Tech has always been closely aligned with employers and career outcomes that directly serve industry demands. With the growth of U.S. companies expanding in India ,“We are meeting learners where they are-so we can serve employers where they are,” says Sundharam.

A Mission-Driven, Forward-Looking Strategy

Illinois Tech's expansion into India is a continuation of a long-term strategy rooted in Illinois Tech's founding mission: to expand access to opportunity through technology and innovation . Planning for the Mumbai campus began more than two years ago and builds on the university's decades-long presence in India, where it has long served a global community of learners.

“India has been closely tied to Illinois Tech's journey since the establishment of its official entity in the country in 1998. Long before online education became mainstream, Illinois Tech was already pioneering global higher education. Our renowned faculty would record classroom lectures on videocassettes and have them couriered to India, where lifelong learners working in industry would take evening and weekend classes broadcast through a dedicated television channel. This early innovation reflected our deep commitment to making world-class education accessible globally-a legacy we proudly continue today with our new campus in Mumbai,” says Sundharam.

Illinois Tech's graduates are already highly sought after: the university ranks #1 in Illinois and #20 nationwide for high earnings and economic mobility , according to a 2023 New York Times rankings tool, and is one of just 5 tech-focused institutions nationwide named an“Opportunity College and University” by ACE and the Carnegie Foundation, the highest possible classification for a university in the areas of access and post-graduation earnings. Notably, Illinois Tech also has the highest eight-year median earnings and the highest earnings ratio of any institution recognized in Illinois.

A New Era of Global Higher Ed, Led from Chicago

From its historic Bronzeville campus in Chicago, Illinois Tech has long served as an engine of social mobility and innovation. Now, that impact is going globally.

“This is about amplifying what we do best: preparing future-ready graduates with the skills U.S. companies demand,” says Echambadi.“By extending our reach into India, we're creating new pathways for innovation, entrepreneurship, and workforce development that benefit both nations.”

The Mumbai campus will also support cross-campus study options , giving students in both countries the opportunity to gain global exposure, broaden their networks, and participate in research collaborations that reflect the interconnected nature of today's economy.

“ The leaders of tomorrow will come from every part of the world -and they will need to collaborate across borders, cultures, and industries,” says Echambadi.“Illinois Tech is proud to be the first U.S. university to open a campus in India. But more importantly, we're ready to shape what global higher education can and should be.”

With this new campus in India, Illinois Tech continues its commitment to democratizing access to experiential learning and ensuring that the next generation of engineers, scientists, technologists, entrepreneurs, and leaders can emerge from every part of the globe.

“The profound impact I was able to create through the Godrej brand in India stands as a testament to the education and experience I gained at Illinois Tech,” says Mr. Jamshyd Godrej, Chairman and Managing Director of Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited .“Illinois Tech equipped me not only with technical expertise but also with a global perspective and an entrepreneurial mindset-qualities that were instrumental in driving meaningful change in one of India's most respected brands. I'm honored to be part of this historic initiative to bring Illinois Tech to India. Having served on the Board for over 25 years, I've witnessed the remarkable transformation of the institution firsthand.”

Mr. Godrej is Chairman and Managing Director of Godrej & Boyce, one of India's oldest and most respected manufacturing companies, and a key pillar of the $5 billion Godrej Group.

“Illinois Tech's proposed Mumbai campus- India's first-ever American university campus to run STEM courses - embodies the visionary aspirations of the National Education Policy 2020 to position India as a global hub for education and ushering India into a knowledge-driven society by the centennial of independence in 2047. By facilitating access to cutting-edge STEM education for students from all backgrounds, this pioneering collaboration is expected to empower India's youth, catalyze innovation, and establish a vibrant knowledge corridor between our two nations. The collaboration reflects our shared commitment to opportunity, cross-cultural partnership, and societal advancement through education. I look forward to more such collaboration resulting in campuses of US universities in India,” remarked Shri Somnath Ghosh, Consul General of India in Chicago.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India, and the University Grants Commission for opening the door to expand one of the world's most sought-after and valuable exports-education-into India,” says Sundharam.“Through the visionary leadership reflected in the National Education Policy 2020, India is setting a global benchmark by welcoming high-quality international institutions and creating transformative opportunities for learners, industries, and the future of global innovation.”

Illinois Institute of Technology

Based in the global metropolis of Chicago, Illinois Tech was born to liberate the power of collective difference to advance technology and innovation for all. It is the only tech-focused university in the city, and it stands at the crossroads of exploration and invention, advancing the future of Chicago and the world. It offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in engineering , computing , architecture , business , design , science and human sciences , and law . Illinois Tech students are guaranteed access to hands-on experiences, personalized mentorship, and job readiness through the university's one-of-a-kind Elevate program . Its graduates lead the state and much of the nation in economic prosperity. Its faculty and alumni built the Chicago skyline. And every day in the city's living lab, Illinois Tech fuels breakthroughs that change lives. Visit iit.edu .

Media contacts

Petra Kelly

Communications Director

Illinois Institute of Technology

Mobile:

...



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at