Moodrx And Silver Lining Clinics Announce Free Mental Health Screenings Available Online

MoodRx Online Therapy in Pennsylvania

Quick, confidential mental health screenings now available online for adults and seniors to promote early detection and proactive health management.

- Sami Quazi, Founder, MoodRx LLC dba Silver Lining ClinicsDAVENPORT, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MoodRx LLC and its senior-focused practice, Silver Lining Clinics, today announced the availability of free online mental health screenings designed specifically for two distinct age groups: adults ages 18-64 and seniors ages 65 and older. These screenings, available directly on the MoodRx and Silver Lining Clinics homepages, offer immediate and confidential evaluations to help identify potential mental health concerns early, promoting proactive management and healthier outcomes.Regular mental health screenings are proven to significantly enhance emotional and physical well-being by detecting symptoms of anxiety, depression, PTSD, and other mental health conditions before they become severe. Sami Quazi, Founder and COO of MoodRx LLC, emphasized the importance of early identification:"Routine mental health screenings can dramatically change lives. Early detection helps individuals address concerns swiftly, preventing minor issues from escalating into serious health challenges."MoodRx provides screenings tailored for adults ages 18-64 at #screening , while Silver Lining Clinics offers specialized assessments for seniors aged 65 and over at #screening . These easy-to-use screenings take only minutes and provide immediate insights, guiding users toward timely, professional support if needed."Mental health is as vital as physical health, and regular screenings should become as routine as regular check-ups," Quazi added. "We encourage everyone to take these screenings regularly as a first step towards a healthier and happier life."For more information or to take a free screening, visit:Adults 18-64: #screeningSeniors 65+: #screening

