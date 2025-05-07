BOBA WARS ZERO Announces The Release Of Its First Boba Tea

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Debut author Tom Dolan releases the BOBA WARS ZERO eBook on amazon .com on May 30th. This genre-bending novel combines sci-fi fantasy and contemporary action. On May 4th, boba drinkers had a sneak tasting of a special boba tea inspired by the novel. On May 30th, the BOBA WARS ZERO eBook's release party will feature the new boba tea flavor.BOBA WARS ZERO is the story of Raen Bissitter, a demon hunter who has been seeking refuge in an ordinary life, but she is forced back to battling evil. Raen learns that her half-sister, Massal, is the legendary "Thousand Year Star," prophesied to fight the return of an ancient destructive force. Raen must protect her sister and face her own complicated past, as a catastrophe that could end mankind approaches.In partnership with a Virginia-based boba tea franchise, BOBA WARS ZERO announces a new boba tea flavor –“Thousand Year Star” – the ultimate beverage accompaniment to reading the novel.Julia Dolan, BOBA WARS ZERO teenaged cover artist and boba lover said that“Thousand Year Star” boba tea“...tastes like flowers and magic and science fiction. Seriously.”More About the NovelBoba Wars Zero is the new sci-fi/fantasy adventure by debut author Tom Dolan. With comparisons to Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Stranger Things, and The Mortal Instruments, this genre-bending book has gathered acclaim and awards across a broad readership.Boba Wars Zero readers have praised the fusion of mythology, sci-fi technology, and high-stakes action. Award Winning Author and Edgar Award Nominee Mark Costello said,“Every scene is cinematic and kinetic, humorous, poignant, deeply satisfying, and wildly unique.”More About the May 30th ReleaseThe amazon, May 30th, release of the BOBA WARS ZERO eBook will showcase an updated eBook format of the novel; upgraded beyond the eBook copies that have been previously available on BOBAWARS.On May 30th, the BOBA WARS ZERO eBook will be for sale for a low, introductory cost on amazon – grab yours for pennies on May 30th!For those near or based in Northern Virginia: the BOBA WARS ZERO eBook release party will be in Sterling, VA and will feature the author and the cover artist; book reading, signing, and the“Thousand Year Star” boba! Also, all“Thousand Year Star” boba drinkers, as well as anyone who purchases the BOBA WARS ZERO paperback onsite, will be eligible to win fantastic BOBA WARS ZERO-themed prizes.For more information on the eBook release party:Important Note: BOBA WARS ZERO is already available for sale in both paperback and hardcover editions. These prepublication edition, limited Edition, 1st edition copies are available on BOBAWARS, while supplies last.About the Author:Tom Dolan is a life-long storyteller. He lives in Virginia with his wife, Keren, his son, Carl, his daughters, Madeleine and Julia, and his Rhodesian Ridgeback, Brodie.

