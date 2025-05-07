Commio Employs CTIA's Branded Calling IDTM Technology To Help Businesses Reach More Customers

SignatureCallingTM from Commio is the fully verified Branded Calling ID (BCID) solution that improves call performance & customer trust.

Branded Calling IDTM (BCIDTM) offers a secure end-to-end calling ecosystem, governed by the CTIA, that aims to enhance trust and security in communications to transform how you're able to connect with your customers.

SignatureCallingTM solution utilizes Branded Calling IDTM to enhance customer trust and help prevent call fraud

- Michael TindallRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Commio announces the next evolution in secure cloud communications with SignatureCalling TM-critical functionality for major enterprises aiming to optimize customer engagement, protect brand integrity, and achieve more measurable ROI.As brands large and small continue to seek competitive advantages, SignatureCallingTM offers a path to enhanced consumer trust, call fraud prevention, and a stronger market position.Data-Driven ResultsA recent study by Commio partner Numeracle underscores the benefits of a branded caller ID solution:.. 66% of Consumers More Likely to Answer Verified Calls: When caller ID information is accurate and verified, two-thirds of consumers say they would pick up calls from previously unknown numbers-unlocking more opportunities for meaningful engagement... 45% More Likely to Engage with Branded Calls: Nearly half of consumers report being more likely to interact with a brand when the call includes a logo or other verified identity information-demonstrating the trust and credibility built through authenticated caller experiences.Protecting Brands from Impersonation and FraudMany branded calling technologies today still rely on outdated or loosely controlled frameworks that can leave a brand vulnerable to spoofing and impersonation. Built on in-band, end-to-end cryptographically signed calls leveraging STIR/SHAKEN, SignatureCallingTM takes a different approach to convey Rich Call Data to consumer smartphones. This added layer of security and rigorous vetting helps protect the caller's reputation, reduce the risk of identity fraud, and increase customers' confidence and trust.Competitive DifferentiationEarly adoption of SignatureCallingTM sets a brand apart in a crowded marketplace:.. Stand Out with Security and Reliability: By displaying a verified brand identity with every call, organizations signal to their customers that they value transparency and security... Build Consumer Trust Early: First adopters will solidify their reputation as industry leaders in fraud prevention, positioning themselves ahead of competitors who are still grappling with legacy systems.Organizations Invited to Join Pilot ProgramMajor enterprises who'd like to learn more about SignatureCallingTM are invited to join Commio's pilot program. Or, they can schedule a consultation to learn first-hand how verified branding can impact call success rates and drive measurable ROI.“Adopting SignatureCallingTM isn't just a smart move for compliance-it's a strategic investment in customer trust and market differentiation,” said Michael Tindall, Co-Founder & CTO, Commio.“Our pilot program is designed to give leading brands an edge in today's competitive landscape. Let's make your brand synonymous with security, reliability, and exceptional customer experience.”To learn more about SignatureCallingTM, visit: /branded-caller-id/About CommioCommio's highly customizable communications API platform empowers thousands of enterprises, SaaS platforms, and contact centers to deliver outstanding customer experiences. By transforming traditional telecommunications into agile, cloud-based APIs, Commio enables businesses to execute high-quality calls and text messaging at scale, backed by real-time support and intelligent routing solutions.About NumeracleNumeracle's Entity Identity ManagementTM (EIM) platform is dedicated to ensuring that only legitimate brands communicate with consumers. With its pioneering approach to verified identity and fraud prevention, Numeracle is a key driver in the Branded Calling IDTM (BCID) ecosystem, safeguarding brand integrity and enhancing customer trust across the wireless network. For more information, visit:-END-

Sherry Kappel

Commio

+1 919-890-0000

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.