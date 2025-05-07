Kerala Conducts Mock Drills At 126 Locations

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, May 7 (IANS) In view of the increased tension between Indian and Pakistan, mock drills were held at 126 locations across the state, as per the directive of the Union Home Ministry.

Around 3 p.m., hundreds of people from the Civil, Defence, Police and the Kerala Fire Force were ready at malls, state and central government offices, flats, ISRO, the Kerala Assembly and numerous other places for the mock drills.

The Kerala government, with the help of the media, had made elaborate arrangements and right from Wednesday morning, public announcements were being made at malls and numerous other places that mock drills would be conducted and people should not be scared.

Exactly at 4 p.m., sirens went full blast, signalling the beginning of the mock drill.

Soon those inside flats and offices who were told beforehand that they should put off the lights, close the windows, draw the curtains, create a blackout and then move away to a safe place away from the windows, did exactly what they were told.

At a plush mall in the state capital city, at the designated time, soon after the siren was heard, the Fire Force rescue team arrived, and so did the health personnel. A rescue official was seen scaling the outside wall and reaching the terrace. At many places, people were seen being carried on stretchers, and after the preliminary medical aid, were soon shifted to ambulances and then driven away.

During the drill at the Ernakulam Collectorate office, a fire was seen emanating in the corridor, and in minutes, the rescue officials arrived and doused the fire.

The District Collector was seen giving the necessary direction when the fire was spotted.

A group of women staying in an apartment where the mock drill was conducted, said: "This is an awareness experience new to most of us. This is a learning experience and we all participated with a lot of interest and seriousness, as no one knows when this might be of use to all of us."

At 4.30 p.m., the mock drill came to an end.

Old timers recalled that earlier mock drills were conducted across the country in 1971.