Côte D’Ivoire Senior Delegation To Visit Aberdeen — Strengthening Scotland-Africa Ties

The Scottish Africa Business Association (SABA) ( ) is delighted to announce that a senior-level delegation from Côte d'Ivoire will attend the Energy Exports Conference in Aberdeen on 3 June 2025, followed by exclusive roundtables and site visits on 4-5 June.

This landmark visit marks a major step forward in strengthening trade, investment and knowledge exchange between Scotland and one of West Africa's fastest-growing economies.

The delegation includes high-level representatives from the Ministry of Mines, Energy and Petroleum; Ministry of Environment; Ministry of Vocational Training and Côte d'Ivoire's Investment Promotion Centre (CEPICI). Together, they will explore opportunities for partnership across key sectors including hydrocarbons, renewable energy, hydrogen, maritime environmental management and education&skills training.

With ambitious national goals - from boosting oil and gas production to achieving 42% renewable electricity generation by 2030, and from strengthening coastal sustainability to developing a future-ready workforce - Côte d'Ivoire offers a wealth of opportunities for Scottish expertise and innovation.

The Côte d'Ivoire delegation will play a central role in keynote sessions and panel discussions at the Energy Exports Conference on 3 June, with pre-booked one-to-one meetings available that afternoon. On 4–5 June, SABA will host sector-specific roundtables and site visits focused on energy, environment, maritime and skills, giving Scottish organisations an exceptional opportunity to engage in deeper discussions and showcase the best that Scotland has to offer in these sectors.

Frazer Lang , Chief Executive of SABA, commented:“We are incredibly proud to have facilitated this historic delegation visit. Côte d'Ivoire is one of West Africa's most dynamic markets, with a strong focus on energy, renewable energy and workforce development. For Scottish companies, this is an extraordinary chance to establish meaningful partnerships and tap into a region full of opportunity. This visit also highlights the value SABA brings to its members - creating access, opening doors and helping businesses turn ambition into impact.”

