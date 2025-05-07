403
India’S Deepest Air Strike Into Pakistan Since 2019 Stirs Market Jitters
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) According to official statements, India launched Operation Sindoor before dawn Wednesday, striking nine sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
The strikes followed an April attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 Indian tourists and which New Delhi blamed on militants it says operated from Pakistani soil. Islamabad denied any involvement.
India's defense ministry said pilots targeted camps used by Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, keeping strikes precise to avoid civilian and military installations.
It described the operation as measured and non-provocative, aimed at degrading terrorist networks without escalating full-scale war. Pakistan's military called the raids“an act of war,” reporting 26 dead and 46 wounded in Kotli, Muzaffarabad and the eastern Punjab province.
Officials said six locations-two of them mosques-took direct hits. They added that air defenses shot down five Indian jets during intercept missions; India has not confirmed any aircraft losses.
Heavy shelling resumed along the Line of Control within hours. Pakistan declared a state of emergency in Punjab and ordered all hospitals to full alert. In Muzaffarabad, residents faced power cuts while military jets buzzed overhead.
India closed northern airports and grounded flights by major domestic and regional carriers. This strike represents India's deepest incursion into Pakistani territory since its 2019 response to the Pulwama attack.
It also surpasses 2016's cross-border raid after the Uri ambush. By using long-range missiles launched from its own airspace, New Delhi effectively redrew the informal boundaries both sides upheld since their 2003 ceasefire.
Diplomatic channels sprang into action as India's national security adviser notified key partners in Washington, London, Moscow, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi. Pakistan's prime minister vowed retaliation“at a time and place of our choosing.”
The United Nations called for maximum restraint, warning that further military steps could trigger uncontrollable escalation. For business observers, the spike in conflict raises immediate concerns. Airspace closures disrupt cargo and personnel movements.
Energy and commodity markets could see spikes amid geopolitical risk. Foreign investors will watch whether these tensions destabilize South Asia's growth prospects or push both capitals back to dialogue.
With both countries armed with nuclear weapons, each military move carries outsized stakes. Operation Sindoor signals India's willingness to employ calibrated force far beyond Kashmir's frontier. Pakistan 's response will test whether this new threshold holds or sparks a cycle of reprisals.
This aerial exchange marks a critical turning point in a conflict long defined by mutual suspicion and periodic violence. Its real importance lies not only in battlefield outcomes but in whether broader diplomacy can survive amid the roar of jet engines and the flash of missiles.
