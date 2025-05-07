Radisson Blu Chattogram Launches Season Of Summer Thrill At The Blu With Poolside Delights

Dhaka: Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View has launched its vibrant summer campaign, "Season of Summer Thrill at the Blu," running from May 1 to June 30. Aimed at offering guests a refreshing escape from the heat, the seasonal promotion features a 25% discount on swimming pool access and an exclusive lineup of summer-themed food and beverages.

Visitors can indulge in a specially curated poolside menu that includes light and hearty options like Detox Healthy Salad, Chicken Quesadilla, Fish & Chips, and the flavorful Beef Kala Bhuna Sandwich. The culinary experience is further elevated with a selection of cooling drinks such as the Banana Smoothie, Cucumber Mint Mojito, and Watermelon Cilantro.

Set against the backdrop of lush greenery, a panoramic cityscape, and serene bay views, the poolside area provides a perfect setting for a stylish summer getaway. The hotel encourages families, friends, and solo guests to unwind, dine, and soak up the season in a luxurious yet relaxed setting.

As the city's leading five-star destination, Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View continues to redefine hospitality by blending comfort with memorable experiences. Whether you're in for a swim or just the summer vibes, this seasonal campaign offers something for everyone.

