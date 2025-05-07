Principal Protocol Announces Innovative RWA-Defi Concept With 100% Asset-Backed Valuation

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Principal Protocol (PRN) , a new project blending traditional RWA with Defi concepts, has announced an innovative approach to tokenizing real-world assets, including a 100% asset-backed valuation for the projects it offers. The company aims to disrupt the decentralized finance landscape and democratize access to RWA investments. An ongoing private sale for the PRINCIPAL token (PRN) should help fund the project's expansion and development.

Principal Protocol's“Digitized Estates” concept focuses mainly on real estate assets, seeking to eliminate geographical barriers and provide greater liquidity. The project leverages blockchain technology and smart contracts to enable fractional ownership of real estate assets through digital NFT tokens.

All PRN projects are tokenized into NFTs and issued to the buyers. The participants then access rewards depending on the RWA asset's performance and potential returns. Principal Protocol has multiple safety nets in place to protect its RWA projects' valuations. These safeguards include a bi-annual valuation of each project and a protocol-owned Crypto Reserve of various blue chip coins. This way, buyers can rely on several precautions guarding their participation in a tokenized RWA.

PRN will periodically acquire real estate property and structure it into a fixed number of Non-fungible Tokens (NFT). The project will then distribute rewards via automatic airdrops to the NFT holders' wallets every financial quarter. Also, Principal Protocol plans to integrate a DeFi platform, enabling NFT holders to stake their holdings as collateral on Defi platforms and protocols.

PRN will place each acquired property project under an SPV company wholly owned by Principal Protocol to ensure actual ownership. Every property will benefit from proper accounting records published quarterly and accessible to the individual project NFT holders via specific channels. Lastly, PRN will distribute individual project net profits as rewards on the blockchain.

Principal Protocol believes that its approach rewards participants with perks and benefits that are difficult to find in other projects, such as:

Global Accessibility

PRN makes participation in global real estate markets available, opening the doors to communities that didn't previously have access to them.

Liquidity

The project relies on sturdy blockchain for easy token trading, potentially increasing liquidity better than traditional options.

Fractional Ownership

Principal Protocol lets participants own fractions of high-value properties, reducing the barrier to entry.

Transparency

PRN's use of smart contracts ensures a transparent distribution of benefits and rewards.

Efficiency

PRN's seamless blend of RWA and DeFi via blockchain technology creates a secure, decentralized environment. Reduced intermediaries and streamlined processes can lead to cost savings.

The PRN Token is the backbone of Principal Protocol and its rapidly growing ecosystem. The team has set a maximum supply of 100,000,000 PRN tokens distributed as follows:



Ecosystem – 50,000,000 (50%)

Team – 10,000,000 (10%)

Advisors – 5,000,000 (5%)

Marketing – 5,000,000 (5%)

Reserves – 20,000,000 (20%) Private Sales – 10,000,000 (10%)

As Principal Protocol scales its platform, it aims to diversify its portfolio, integrate DeFi, and develop a Real Estate Attestation Chain. The latter will enable users globally to double-check the validity and authenticity of title deeds and various real estate documentation on the chain. The project has an ambitious roadmap ahead with several important milestones:



Mobile App beta test launch (June 2025)

Mobile App launch (July 2025)

Defi platform integration (August 2025)

Platform scaling (October 2025)

Asset class diversification (Jan 2026)

Development of Real Estate Attestation Chain (June 2026) Initial Public Offering (Jan 2027)

Principal Protocol aims to bridge DeFi and RWA and democratize access to real estate assets via its Digitized Estates concept. Behind the project is a professional team with solid expertise in relevant industries and areas, including real estate, blockchain, marketing, and entrepreneurship.

PRN's web app beta is currently live at .

You can contact Principal Protocol here to learn more about the ongoing PRN token private sale: ...

For ongoing updates and community engagement, follow Principal Protocol here: Website , X , and Telegram .