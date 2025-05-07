Resolution 68: Real Reform Or Elite Buffer In Vietnam?

MENAFN - Asia Times) The Vietnamese Communist Party's announcement of Resolution 68 has been hailed by many Vietnamese businesspeople as a major step toward protecting private property rights, ensuring fair competition and codifying legal precepts.

Crucially, those legal changes include preference for civil remedies over criminal penalties, a ban on retroactive application of the law, and the presumption of innocence – all crucial to the functioning of a modern economy underpinned by the rule of law.

But beneath that business optimism lies a vital question: Is this real liberation for all private enterprise or a head fake that ultimately serves the rich, powerful and Communist Party-connected?

Announced earlier this month, Resolution 68 did not spring from a vacuum. In July 2023, the Chinese Communist Party and the State Council issued the“Opinions on Promoting Development and Growth of the Private Economy.”

That document was issued at a delicate moment as China's economic engines were losing steam. Business confidence had crumbled after heavy-handed crackdowns on big private tech companies like Alibaba.

Recognizing that a suffocating regulatory burden and political uncertainty were choking off private-sector dynamism, the Chinese government shifted its message, emphasizing the significance of the private sector to the country's drive for modernization.

China's 2023 document sought to rebuild trust and stability, and still sent the signal that the Communist Party sought to maintain a firm hold on the economy.

By 2025, the economic tide had shifted in Vietnam as well. The 2024 death of leader Nguyen Phu Trong and the ascension of To Lam to Party chief marked a significant change in Vietnam's leadership hierarchy and outlook.

Meanwhile, Vietnam's private sector had grown quickly but encountered longstanding obstacles, including access to resources, legal uncertainty and fragile business confidence, partly due to the crackdown on allegedly corrupt businesses and politicians.