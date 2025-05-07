MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) data-text="TDCX retains rank as the top Southeast Asian outsourced CX provider" data-link=" retains rank as the top Southeast Asian outsourced CX provider" class="whatsapp" Among top 17 globally in OA500 Index that evaluates BPO firms worldwide

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 May 2025 - TDCX , a leading global business process outsourcing (BPO) company for technology and blue-chip companies, has retained its rank as the top Southeast Asian BPO in the Outsource Accelerator (OA) 500 2025 Index . The company also moved up in global rankings to 17this year.Ms. Angie Tay, Group Chief Operating Officer, TDCX, said, 'In a world increasingly defined by volatility and uncertainty, customer experience is one of the most powerful trust builders for brands. When done well, it strengthens relationships, drives loyalty, and enhances customer lifetime valuemaking it a key lever for growth.'At TDCX, we invest continually in the capabilities and talent needed to help our clients deliver exceptional CX at scale. Our acquisition of Open Access BPO and expansion of AI-driven solutions reflect this commitment. Outsource Accelerator's recognition of TDCX being among the top firms globally for outsourced CX is a testament to our commitment to providing excellent CX services and a tribute to our 20,000-strong team who are delivering world-class support every day. We thank Outsource Accelerator for this honor.'Mr. Derek Gallimore, Founder and CEO of Outsource Accelerator, said, 'What sets TDCX apart from other BPOs is its remarkable ability to blend technological innovation with human expertise, delivering superior results for their clients. TDCX exemplifies the gold standard in outsourcing that modern enterprises increasingly depend on in today's digital-first business environment.'TDCX AI recently rolled out an AI enablement program for a batch of customer experience agents to learn about machine learning fundamentals, natural language processing, and AI ethics. In the course of the lessons hosted by Google Cloud Skills Boost, agents who completed the program were granted a professional certification, establishing TDCX professionals as qualified AI practitioners in the industry. This initiative aligns with TDCX's broader goal of cultivating a future-ready workforce skilled in leveraging AI tools for enhanced efficiency and extracting actionable insights from business intelligence data.The index evaluates more than 3,200 BPO companies worldwide based on their global network strength and commitment to excellence. Assessment factors include geographic footprint alongside qualitative metrics such as online prominence and reputation - measured through employee reviews, LinkedIn engagement, and comprehensive third-party analysis from Crunchbase, Glassdoor and Zoom Info.Hashtag: #TDCX

About TDCX

Singapore-headquartered TDCX is a leading global business process outsourcing (BPO) company that provides customer experience (CX) solutions, sales and digital marketing services, and content moderation for clients across various industries. These include digital advertising and social media, e-commerce, fintech, gaming, healthtech, media, technology and, travel and hospitality.

With a focus on helping companies enable the future, TDCX's smart, scalable approachdriven by innovation and operational precisionpositions it as a key partner for companies targeting tangible outcomes. With more than 20,000 employees across 39 locations worldwide, TDCX provides its clients with comprehensive coverage in Asia, Europe and the United States. For more information, please visit



