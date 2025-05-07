'Op Sindoor' Strikes Have Avenged My Son's Killing: Father Of Pahalgam Ponywalla

Shah's family expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the armed forces for the retaliatory action.

“I am very happy today that the forces and (PM Narendra) Modi have avenged the killing of 26 persons. It makes me happy that those (victims) will rest in peace today,” Shah's father, Syed Haider Shah, told PTI videos here.

Shah's brother, Syed Nawshad, said the prime minister has delivered his family and the families of the other 25 victims justice.

“Now, my brother, and 25 other innocents will rest in peace. When I came to know this morning that Modi has avenged the killings, it made me happy. We have got justice now, and we are very happy,” Nawshad said.

In retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left Shah and 25 tourists dead, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.

The military strikes were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor' two weeks after the massacre in south Kashmir's Pahalgam town.

