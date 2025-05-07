'Op Sindoor' Strikes Have Avenged My Son's Killing: Father Of Pahalgam Ponywalla

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Anantnag- Father of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, the ponywalla who sacrificed his life while protecting the tourists during the Pahlalgam terror attack, said on Wednesday that the military strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have avenged his son's killing.
Shah's family expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the armed forces for the retaliatory action.
“I am very happy today that the forces and (PM Narendra) Modi have avenged the killing of 26 persons. It makes me happy that those (victims) will rest in peace today,” Shah's father, Syed Haider Shah, told PTI videos here.
Shah's brother, Syed Nawshad, said the prime minister has delivered his family and the families of the other 25 victims justice.
“Now, my brother, and 25 other innocents will rest in peace. When I came to know this morning that Modi has avenged the killings, it made me happy. We have got justice now, and we are very happy,” Nawshad said.
Read Also
10 Members Of JeM Chief Masood Azhar's Family Killed In Indian Missile Attack: Report
Operation Sindoor: PM Modi Hails Action By Security Forces At Cabinet Meet
In retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left Shah and 25 tourists dead, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.
The military strikes were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor' two weeks after the massacre in south Kashmir's Pahalgam town.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN07052025000215011059ID1109518138
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment