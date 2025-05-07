403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Integra Homes Partners With BC Children's Hospital To Deliver Lottery Dream Homes At Crown Isle Resort
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Courtenay, BC – Integra Homes is thrilled to announce its continued partnership with the BC Children's Hospital Foundation as a proud contributor to the 2025 Choices Lottery, delivering one of this year's Grand Prize Dream Homes. As the official builder of the Crown Isle Dream Home in Courtenay, BC, Integra Homes supports this life-changing cause by designing and constructing a luxury residence that helps raise critical funds for children's health care in British Columbia.
This year's Crown Isle Dream Home is a stunning 2,514 sq. ft. West Coast-inspired bungalow worth over $2.6M featuring three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a spacious open-concept kitchen and great room, walk-in pantry, den, and oversized two-car garage. Located within the award-winning Crown Isle Resort & Golf Community, the home offers scenic views, access to world-class amenities, and a friendly neighbourhood just minutes from downtown Courtenay.
By partnering with the Choices Lottery, Integra Homes helps raise critical funds for BC Children's Hospital, the only hospital in the province entirely devoted to caring for children. As one of the world's top-ranked pediatric hospitals, it leads the way in confronting many of the most pressing health challenges facing kids today-from cancer to heart disease and brain health. Every ticket purchased supports life-saving treatments, cutting-edge research, and urgently needed equipment-making a real difference in the lives of children and families across British Columbia.
The 2025 Choices Lottery gives ticket buyers the chance to win one of 11 multi-million dollar prize packages-including homes in Vancouver, South Surrey, Kelowna, Vernon, and Vancouver Island-or take $2.8 million tax-free cash. But the real win is knowing your ticket helps fund breakthrough treatments and better outcomes for kids who need them most.
Integra Homes remains dedicated to supporting BC Children's Hospital, year after year, one dream home at a time.
Winners will be announced on Thursday, May 1, 2025. To explore this year's Crown Isle Dream Home and all Grand Prize options, visit:
Learn more about Crown Isle and Integra's craftsmanship at:
About Integra Homes:
Integra Homes is a premier custom home builder in the Comox Valley, dedicated to creating high-quality, energy-efficient homes designed to reflect each client's unique vision. With a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and exceptional craftsmanship, Integra Homes has built a strong reputation for excellence within the community.
This year's Crown Isle Dream Home is a stunning 2,514 sq. ft. West Coast-inspired bungalow worth over $2.6M featuring three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a spacious open-concept kitchen and great room, walk-in pantry, den, and oversized two-car garage. Located within the award-winning Crown Isle Resort & Golf Community, the home offers scenic views, access to world-class amenities, and a friendly neighbourhood just minutes from downtown Courtenay.
By partnering with the Choices Lottery, Integra Homes helps raise critical funds for BC Children's Hospital, the only hospital in the province entirely devoted to caring for children. As one of the world's top-ranked pediatric hospitals, it leads the way in confronting many of the most pressing health challenges facing kids today-from cancer to heart disease and brain health. Every ticket purchased supports life-saving treatments, cutting-edge research, and urgently needed equipment-making a real difference in the lives of children and families across British Columbia.
The 2025 Choices Lottery gives ticket buyers the chance to win one of 11 multi-million dollar prize packages-including homes in Vancouver, South Surrey, Kelowna, Vernon, and Vancouver Island-or take $2.8 million tax-free cash. But the real win is knowing your ticket helps fund breakthrough treatments and better outcomes for kids who need them most.
Integra Homes remains dedicated to supporting BC Children's Hospital, year after year, one dream home at a time.
Winners will be announced on Thursday, May 1, 2025. To explore this year's Crown Isle Dream Home and all Grand Prize options, visit:
Learn more about Crown Isle and Integra's craftsmanship at:
About Integra Homes:
Integra Homes is a premier custom home builder in the Comox Valley, dedicated to creating high-quality, energy-efficient homes designed to reflect each client's unique vision. With a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and exceptional craftsmanship, Integra Homes has built a strong reputation for excellence within the community.
Company :-Integra Homes
User :- Integra Homes
Email :...
Phone :-2503386318
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment