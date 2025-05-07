403
Healthcare Facilities On Alert Amidst Civil Defence Mock Drills
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Amid rising tensions with Pakistan, healthcare institutions across the country - especially private hospitals - have been placed on high alert in view of the civil defence mock drills being conducted nationwide. Hospitals have ramped up their preparedness and activated emergency response systems to deal with any potential emergencies. These mock drill preparations come in the wake of escalating tensions with Pakistan and the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam.
"Healthcare institutions are integral to the success of these drills, with medical experts ensuring that they are well-equipped to handle emergency situations in collaboration with authorities," Dr Aashish Chaudhry, Managing Director, Aakash Healthcare, said, emphasising the importance of disaster readiness.
“We take our role in disaster preparedness seriously. In light of the recent rise in security concerns, especially in case of any retaliatory measures by a neighbouring country, we have activated our 'Code Brown' disaster protocol. This dedicated code is meant to address mass casualty incidents or major emergencies. Our entire team has undergone mock drills, ensuring that all protocols, ranging from emergency medical responses to patient management, are thoroughly practised,” said Dr Chaudhry.
In line with the mock drills, the hospital has implemented specific procedures to ensure a seamless response during a crisis. Dr Chaudhry elaborated,“During a blackout situation, we have a meticulous system in place where all windows are covered by curtains, perimeter lights are turned off, and all signboards are blacked out. However, one critical factor that will not be interrupted is our emergency services. Even in such situations, our emergency care will continue to function without disruption.”
Mr. Anupam Pandey, Director Asian Hospital Faridabad said, we have been proactively engaged in emergency preparedness.“As a responsible healthcare organisation, we ensure that our team is constantly trained to deal with various emergency scenarios, including blackouts and other contingencies. Our hospital regularly conducts mock drills to assess our readiness and response times. We view these drills not only as a safety measure but as part of an ongoing training process to enhance the efficiency of our front-line workers,” he said.
Dr Sunita Kapoor, Director, City X-Ray & Scan Clinic, also echoed the sentiment of preparedness.“We have shared all the relevant safety protocols and emergency procedures with our team through comprehensive training. We understand the gravity of the current situation and are ready to respond swiftly, should the need arise.” Dr Kapoor further highlighted that several senior faculty members, who had firsthand experience of a similar situation during the 1971 conflict, had provided invaluable insights.“We have incorporated both online and offline training, including audio-visual aids, to ensure everyone is prepared for any eventuality," she said.
"The mock drills are an exercise in preparedness. There is no need to panic because of the drills," said Dr Praveen Gupta Principal Director & Chief of Neurology, Fortis Hospital.
The nationwide drills not only serve to enhance the nation's security infrastructure but also underline the crucial role of healthcare facilities in maintaining public health and safety during emergencies.
