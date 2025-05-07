GRVT Launches Biggest Ever Trading Competition For Retail Traders, Offering Up To 175,000 USDT In Prizes

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The event is open to all KYC-verified GRVT users and features a volume-based rewards system with nine reward bands and 15 prize levels. Participants will be rewarded based on their total trading volume during the competition period. The total reward pool will expand as the overall trading volume increases.

Early participants can also take advantage of special bonus rewards, and lucky traders will receive exclusive GRVT-branded merchandise.

Hong Yea, co-founder and CEO of GRVT , commented, "This trading competition marks the biggest event for our retail traders since our Mainnet launch at the end of last year. I am incredibly proud of what the team has delivered since Mainnet, and I'm grateful for the enthusiasm and support from our global community. We are committed to continuous improvement and look forward to bringing even more exciting opportunities to our users."

For full details about the GRVT Trading Competition, including the complete rules and reward structure, please visit:

Disclaimer: Perpetuals trading of cryptocurrencies is subject to high market risk and price volatility and you may be called upon at short notice to commit further margin deposits or risk being liquidated. This content is not a distribution of, or an offer or solicitation to provide, financial services or products, nor a representation as to their suitability or legality for you. GRVT is not a regulated entity and your funds are not subject to regulatory protection. Before making any decision based on this content, please seek financial and legal advice, and carefully review our Risk Disclosure and Disclaimer in full.

Singapore users: GRVT is not licensed, approved, authorised, designated, recognised, registered or otherwise regulated under any legislation administered by the Monetary Authority of Singapore ("MAS"). As such, users will not have the benefit of any regulatory safeguards imposed by the MAS.

About GRVT

GRVT (pronounced "gravity") is a blockchain-based platform that is democratizing how wealth is created and shared. It allows everyday people to trade, invest, and grow their wealth by providing direct access to top industry traders and investors. As the world's first licensed onchaindecentralized exchange, GRVT is where traditional banking meets decentralized innovation on one regulated, compliant, trustless financial market place.

GRVT official website:

For media inquiries, contact: [email protected]

