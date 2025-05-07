Mineralys Therapeutics To Participate In The Bank Of America Securities Health Care Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RADNOR, Pa., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MLYS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, chronic kidney disease (CKD), obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone, today announced that management will be participating in the Bank of America Securities 2025 Health Care Conference being held in Las Vegas on May 12-15, 2025.

Bank of America Securities Health Care Conference Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025 Time: 4:35pm PDT Format: Presentation Webcast Link

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under“News and Events” on the Investor Relations section of the Mineralys website at . A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company's website for approximately 90 days.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, CKD, OSA and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor that Mineralys Therapeutics is developing for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by dysregulated aldosterone, including hypertension, CKD and OSA. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit . Follow Mineralys on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Contact:

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Tom Weible

Elixir Health Public Relations

Phone: (1) 515-707-9678

