Bamboo Insurance Enhances Customer Experience And Reduces Costs With Managemy Digital Document Delivery Platform

Timely and efficient digital document delivery is paramount for insurance policyholders. As part of their ongoing commitment to enhance customer experience and significantly reduce operational costs, Bamboo Insurance has partnered with ManageMy to implement a state-of-the-art digital document delivery platform.

With the ManageMy platform , Bamboo Insurance policyholders can now access their policy documents and communications through digital channels. Bamboo is committed to ensuring that their customers can instantly retrieve and review their insurance information from any device at their convenience.

The importance of digital document delivery extends beyond convenience-it's also a cost-saving measure for insurers. By enhancing digital delivery channels, Bamboo Insurance can eliminate the expenses associated with printing, postage, and manual processing of paper documents. This reduces overhead costs and aligns with Bamboo's commitment to sustainability by minimizing paper usage and carbon footprint.

"We're thrilled to partner with ManageMy to enhance our document delivery processes and improve our overall customer experience," said Matt Sigman, Chief Innovation & Information Officer of Bamboo Insurance. "By leveraging their innovative platform, we're not only meeting the evolving needs of our policyholders but also driving significant cost savings for our organization."

"The partnership with Bamboo Insurance marks an exciting milestone for ManageMy as we continue to empower insurers with innovative digital solutions," said Josh Hall, Head of P&C Sales for ManageMy. "Our platform is designed to enhance customer experiences and drive tangible cost savings for insurers. We're thrilled to support Bamboo in their journey towards digital transformation."

ManageMy's digital platform empowers insurers like Bamboo to streamline operations, reduce administrative burdens, and allocate resources more efficiently. With customizable solutions tailored to Bamboo's specific needs, ManageMy enables Bamboo Insurance to optimize its document delivery processes while maintaining the highest security and compliance standards.

About Bamboo Insurance:

Bamboo Insurance is a growth-oriented insurance organization on a mission to deliver an easy and innovative insurance experience with an unwavering focus on customer advocacy. Bamboo uses data and technology to simplify the insurance process, while enhancing transparency for partners and policyholders. For more information on Bamboo Insurance, visit their site at

Bamboo Ide8 Insurance Services (“Bamboo”) is Managing General Agency licensed to sell property-casualty insurance products; NPN 18657046.

About ManageMy:

ManageMy is the digital platform insurance carriers rely on to increase sales, reduce costs, and improve customer satisfaction. Built around a powerful no-code API, ManageMy integrates easily with existing core systems, giving carriers the flexibility to configure insurance workflows and digital experiences to their specific needs-improving conversion, accelerating risk assessment, and driving retention.

ManageMy is purpose-built for carriers to meet rising expectations for seamless, digital-first experiences, without overhauling their core.

For more information, please visit:

