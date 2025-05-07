Pyxis Tankers Announces Loan Commitment For Potential Fleet Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maroussi, Greece – May 7, 2025 – Pyxis Tankers Inc. (the“Company”) (NASDAQ Cap Mkts: PXS), an international shipping company, announced today that it had signed a commitment letter with an existing bank for a“hunting license” loan facility of up to $45 million (the“Facility”) in order to finance the potential acquisition of up to two modern vessels, consisting of product tankers between 45-115K dwt. and/or dry bulk carriers between 60-85K dwt. Advances under the Facility, which can be as much as 62.5% of vessel purchase value, can be drawn-down anytime for a period of up to 18 months after closing of the Facility, which is expected to occur during June, 2025. The balance of the purchase consideration would consist of cash equity on hand from the Company. Borrowings under the Facility would have an average interest rate of SOFR + 1.9%. Each advance under the Facility would be repaid on quarterly basis over 5 years from drawdown. The Facility would be secured by, among other things, any vessels acquired with the proceeds of the Facility and will contain certain financial and other covenants. The Company would incur a nominal fee to the lender during the drawdown period of the Facility. The closing of the Facility is subject to satisfactory execution of customary loan documentation.

About Pyxis Tankers Inc.

The Company currently owns a modern fleet of six mid-sized eco-vessels, which are engaged in the seaborne transportation of a broad range of refined petroleum products and dry-bulk commodities and consists of three MR product tankers, one Kamsarmax bulk carrier and controlling interests in two dry-bulk joint ventures of a sister-ship Kamsarmax and an Ultramax. The Company is positioned to opportunistically expand and maximize its fleet of eco-efficient vessels due to significant capital resources, competitive cost structure, strong customer relationships and an experienced management team whose interests are aligned with those of its shareholders. For more information, visit: The information on or accessible through the Company's website is not incorporated into and does not form a part of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. These statements include statements about our plans, strategies, goals financial performance, prospects or future events or performance and involve known and unknown risks that are difficult to predict. As a result, our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as“may,”“could,”“expects,”“seeks,”“predict,”“schedule,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“targets,”“continue,”“contemplate,”“possible,”“likely,”“might,”“will,“should,”“would,”“potential,” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. All statements that are not statements of either historical or current facts, including among other things, our expected financial performance, expectations or objectives regarding future and market charter rate expectations and, in particular, the effects of the war in the Ukraine and the Red Sea conflict, on our financial condition and operations as well as the nature of the product tanker and dry-bulk industries, in general, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company's control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. The Company's actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including changes in the Company's financial resources and operational capabilities and as a result of certain other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is reliant on certain independent and affiliated managers for its operations, including most recently an affiliated private company, Konkar Shipping Agencies, S.A., for the management of its dry-bulk vessels. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with our business, please refer to our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, under the caption“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any information in this press release, including forward-looking statements, to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws.





Company

Pyxis Tankers Inc.

59 K. Karamanli Street

Maroussi, 15125 Greece

Visit our website at

Company Contact

Henry Williams

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +30 (210) 638 0200 / +1 (516) 455-0106

Email: ...

Source: Pyxis Tankers Inc.