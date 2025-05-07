Procedure For The Payment Of AB Kauno Energija Dividends For 2024

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Kauno Energija (identification code 235014830, address Raudondvario str. 84, Kaunas, LT-47179) that has been held on 28 April 2025 decided to allocate EUR 0.02435 dividend per share.

Dividends are paid out from 23 May 2025 in the following order:



to the shareholders, whose AB Kauno Energija shares are accounted by a financial brokerage company or credit institutions, which provide securities accounting services, the dividend amount, after deduction of Personal or Corporate withholding income tax applicable by the laws of Lithuania, will be transferred to the shareholders' accounts held with a respective financial brokerage company or credit institution; to the shareholders, whose AB Kauno Energija shares on behalf of the Company are accounted by the authorised custodian AB SEB bankas, the dividend amount, after deduction of Personal or Corporate withholding income tax applicable by the laws of Lithuania, will be transferred to the shareholders' accounts with AB SEB bankas or the accounts (IBAN) with other bank or financial institution as indicated by the shareholders (requests with account indications should be submitted to any branch of SEB bankas).

Dividends paid in 2025 will be taxed as follows:



dividends paid to natural persons–residents of the Republic of Lithuania and natural persons-residents of foreign countries are subject to withholding Personal income tax of 15 per cent; dividends paid to legal entities of the Republic of Lithuania and legal entities-residents of foreign countries are subject to withholding Corporate income tax of 16 per cent, unless otherwise provided for by the laws.

Residents of the foreign countries, which have concluded agreements on Avoidance of Double Taxation with the Republic of Lithuania, could take advantage of reduced tariffs provided by such agreements by submitting Claim for Reduction or Exemption from the Anticipatory Tax Withheld at Source, form FR0021 (DAS-1). The form should be completed following the law requirements and presented to AB Kauno Energija (email: ...) together with the broker's confirmation by 16 May 2025.

For additional information on pay out of the dividends please contact AB SEB bankas, phone number +370 5 268 28 00 ( ).

Virgilijus Motiejūnas, CFO, tel. +370 687 89362.