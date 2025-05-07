Study Shows Patients Treated With Smith+Nephew’S CARTIHEAL™ AGILI-C™ Cartilage Repair Implant Have An 87% Lower Relative Risk Of Total Knee Arthroplasty Or Osteotomy At 4 Years¹*

Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, today announces encouraging results for its CARTIHEAL AGILI-C Cartilage Repair Implant from a recent multicentre randomised controlled trial (RCT) treating knee cartilage defects. When compared to the current surgical standard of care,* the implant demonstrated:

Superior pain relief: Patients treated with the CARTIHEAL AGILI-C Implant reported significantly better knee pain relief, and quality of life improvements over a 4-year period.1-3 **

Superior functional gains: Patients treated with the CARTIHEAL Implant reported superior improvements in performing activities related to daily living, sport and recreation at 2 and 4 years. 1-3

Different patient profiles – same great results: The scaffold effectively treated a broad group of patients across age, lesion size, and presence of osteoarthritis while delivering clinically meaningful results.1-3 **

Smith+Nephew's FDA-approved CARTIHEAL Implant, which previously received breakthrough designation, is revolutionizing the cartilage repair landscape. In line with AANA's mission to improve patient outcomes through education and innovation, the implant's broad indication allows physicians to treat patients who previously may not have had access.

Professor Elizaveta Kon from Humanitas Research Hospital, who plans to present 4-year outcomes of the implant with respect to gender during AANA 2025, highlighted the importance of inclusivity in study design.“We need a technology that we can trust to work in the patients we see day-to-day. This is where CARTIHEAL has excelled, showcasing superior performance across genders, lesion location, and more.”

Dr. Vinod Dasa of Louisiana State University School of Medicine finds the technology particularly meaningful for his patients. "The patients that come to see me are looking for a bridging procedure that enables them to continue their day-to-day life, playing with their kids and grandkids. In addition to the pain relief and functional gains, the 87% reduction in the risk of subsequent total knee arthroplasty (TKA) and osteotomy compared to the surgical standard of care resonates with almost every patient. The potential to delay if not avoid TKA is top of mind of almost every patient with mild/moderate osteoarthritis."

Using the CARTIHEAL Implant to treat a spectrum of cartilage pathologies will be featured during a lunch symposium on Friday, May 9 during AANA 2025. You can also learn more by visiting the CARTIHEAL Implant webpage here.

* compared to debridement or microfracture



** over a 2- and 4-year follow-up

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 17,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global business units of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in around 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $5.8 billion in 2024. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit and follow us on X , LinkedIn , Instagram or Facebook .





Forward-looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected revenue growth and trading profit margins, market trends and our product pipeline are forward-looking statements. Phrases such as "aim", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "well-placed", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "consider" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. For Smith+Nephew, these factors include: conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, economic and financial conditions in the markets we serve, especially those affecting healthcare providers, payers and customers; price levels for established and innovative medical devices; developments in medical technology; regulatory approvals, reimbursement decisions or other government actions; product defects or recalls or other problems with quality management systems or failure to comply with related regulations; litigation relating to patent or other claims; legal and financial compliance risks and related investigative, remedial or enforcement actions; disruption to our supply chain or operations or those of our suppliers; competition for qualified personnel; strategic actions, including acquisitions and disposals, our success in performing due diligence, valuing and integrating acquired businesses; disruption that may result from transactions or other changes we make in our business plans or organisation to adapt to market developments; relationships with healthcare professionals; reliance on information technology and cybersecurity; disruptions due to natural disasters, weather and climate change related events; changes in customer and other stakeholder sustainability expectations; changes in taxation regulations; effects of foreign exchange volatility; and numerous other matters that affect us or our markets, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or reputational nature. Please refer to the documents that Smith+Nephew has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Smith+Nephew's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, which is available on the SEC's website at sec.gov, for a discussion of certain of these factors. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Smith+Nephew as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Smith+Nephew are qualified by this caution. Smith+Nephew does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Smith+Nephew's expectations.

