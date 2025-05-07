Latest News: What Authors Say About New Book Authors Publishing

Tuned In – Memoirs of a Piano Man by Jim Wilson

Authors share their experiences publishing a book with New Book Authors Publishing, highlighting genuine support, dedication, and professionalism

- Joe Albea (Mountain Wave)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- New Book Authors Publishing is a trusted book publisher renowned for its hard work, integrity, and dedication to publishing, selling new books, and for their work educating authors about the publishing industry.

Conspiracy of Lies (Acknowledgements, pg. v), Richard Rachlin (Author and civil trial attorney) writes:“Em Hughes, Senior Editor of New Book Authors, was enormously helpful though her hard work, dedication, and never-ending professionalism, far beyond the call of duty.”

(“Special Thanks,” pg. 243) Tuned In: Memoirs of a Piano Man Behind the Scenes with Music Legends and Finding the Artist Within (Best reviewed by Kirkus, and a People Magazine feature) writes:“Thanks also to EM Hughes and New Book Authors.”

Championship Rounds (Round 5 (Acknowledgements (pg. 262-263), Bernard Fernandez (Award-Winning Sports Journalist):

“I would be remiss if I did not cite others who have played such an integral part in the Championship Rounds series. Foremost among them is EM Hughes, President and Executive Publisher of New Book Authors Publishing. When I first decided to do a boxing anthology in early 2020, I pressed forward after a conversation I had with a friend, Lee Groves [of CompuBox], who had collaborated with Bob Cannobio in publishing Muhammad Ali by the Numbers, an accounting of all the punches landed, missed and avoided by“The Greatest” during his legendary career. Lee and Bob have made statistical compilations, involving many elite fighters in their most important bouts, another way for writers such as myself and others to assess the validity of the scoring of those fights. Lee suggested I contact Ms. Hughes, and it has led to a mutually amenable partnership that has incorporated five books, those 287 stories and a half-million or so words in print. I have found my relationship with her (and by extension, with Alyssa W., Ms. Hughes' fellow editor and publisher) so productive that I in turn suggested to longtime Philadelphia-based boxing promoter J Russell Peltz that he bring the manuscript detailing his 50-year career to them, which led to the publishing of his highly commendable autobiography, Thirty Dollars and a Cut Eye.

When I asked Ms. Hughes for her take on the CR anthology series... she was typically gracious in her assessment...” (Bernard Fernandez, author)

'What was special about Bernard Fernandez's series of boxing articles was the personal history, insight and compassion he brought to each subject...I felt I knew more about the fighters and their momentous battles as though I was sitting ringside as the matches happened. After Round 2, we shifted the following books to our special imprint...It was important to me and Alyssa to cement the articles as a permanent collection that readers can buy and historians could reference for facts about these sports figures. By bringing the articles together, Bernard has made this rich history, some of which could in the distant future become lost to posterity, accessible beyond internet searches or difficult-to-access print archives. In addition to the individuals covered in this and Bernard's other books, readers will also learn more about the man behind the stories. This is still another anthology worthy of owning and keeping.'” – EM Hughes, New Book Authors

Thirty Dollars and a Cut Eye (Acknowledgements, pg. 404) famed boxing promoter and Boxing Hall-of-Famer J Russell Peltz writes: (also)...EM Hughes and her staff... guided me through the publishing process. She tolerated my constant emails and questions.

I just published my seventh novel using New Book Authors. They are incredible. Before I worked with them, I had published prior novels using other methods, but once I published that first novel with NBA, I never looked for another method or company to work with. They are simply the best."

-JB Millhollin (Attorney)

” New Book Authors Publishing are awesome, they have published 9 books for me.” (Jim Bower via Facebook)

W: Forbidden Cosmology: Uncovering the Ultimate Connection:“I had an almost-finished manuscript on Cosmology on my shelf but no idea how to turn it into a book. I contacted traditional publishers to no avail. They don't even answer your mail anymore. I looked into other publishers: the first publisher wanted $3k upfront without guaranteeing anything. I kept searching online and 100's reviews until I found that ONE GEM I was looking for: New Book Authors Publishing. I am especially indebted to editor Em Hughes for her focus, dedication, knowledge, and patience. I submitted my book outline for“Forbidden Cosmology" to NBAP on August 8, 2024. On October 4, Amazon listed the paperback version, with the Kindle version appearing on October 7, 2024. It took less than two months to become a published author. I couldn't have done it without Em Hughes and her excellent company. Meanwhile, the book has gathered numerous 5-star reviews from Canada, the US, and Germany. Thank you again, Em Hughes and Alyssa of New Book Authors Publishing. I wholeheartedly recommend you to all those looking for an honest and professional company to publish their book.

Deathless (Acknowledgements, pg. viii), Shayn Fite (Author) writes:“And finally, thank you Em Hughes and the New Book Authors Publishing team. It's been a pleasure working with you.”

The Last Flight Home (Acknowledgments, pg. 267), Ricky Hausler (Author):“I am deeply grateful to a host of people and organizations for helping me complete this work... EM Hughes and the great folks at New Book Authors.”

The Complaint (Acknowledgement pg. v) Tom Breen (Author, attorney) writes:“Plus, special thanks to Em Hughes, Executive Publisher of New Book Authors Publishing Company, for her insight and experience in navigating the turbulent waters of the publishing world, especially with regard to a revised work.”

“My book. Twists of Fate: A Journey Through Time just got published with New Book Authors Publishing. They are great to work with if you are working on a book. You can't find a better company to help you get published.” – Jim Van De Veire

The Gifted Amateur (Acknowledgements, pg. v), Nigel M. Sainsbury (Writer, business executive):“Em Hughes at Newbookauthors for keeping me on the straight and narrow.”

