Tamil Nadu To Launch Organised Cancer Screening Programme In 12 Districts

Chennai, May 7 (IANS) In a major step towards improving cancer detection and treatment in rural areas, the Tamil Nadu Health Department is set to launch an Organised Cancer Screening Programme across 12 districts.

The initiative, aimed at early diagnosis and timely medical intervention, will be implemented under the National Health Mission (NHM).

The pilot project will be rolled out in Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Vellore, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dharmapuri, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Theni, Madurai, Tiruchy, and Karur districts, and the launch is tentatively scheduled for May 9, according to a senior health department official.

"The primary objective of the programme is to diagnose cancer at the earliest possible stage and provide necessary medical support to affected individuals," the official said.

He noted that district-level training sessions have already been conducted for healthcare personnel who will be deployed on the ground.

Explaining the rationale behind the initiative, the official pointed out that cancer diagnosis and treatment are currently concentrated in government and private hospitals, making them less accessible to people in remote areas.

"Many in rural regions may misinterpret symptoms or delay seeking treatment due to a lack of awareness or access. This programme aims to bridge that gap by bringing screening services directly to the village level," he added.

Through the screening camps, residents will be encouraged to undergo health checkups. Those exhibiting cancer-related symptoms will receive counselling and be referred to nearby government hospitals for further evaluation and treatment.

"This proactive approach will enable early detection and significantly improve the chances of successful treatment," the official emphasised.

The 12 districts were selected for the pilot phase based on the incidence of cancer cases reported in recent years. If successful, the programme is expected to be expanded to other districts in the state.

Health officials expressed confidence that the initiative would encourage more people, especially from underserved communities, to prioritise regular health screenings and seek medical care promptly. "This programme is a crucial step towards reducing cancer-related mortality in rural Tamil Nadu," the official said.