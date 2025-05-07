403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AAX Biotech announces new collaboration for high-resolution epitope mapping in clinical antibody development
(MENAFN- Cision) AAX Biotech is dedicated to advancing next-generation antibody therapeutics by developing innovative technologies that address key challenges in biopharmaceutical development. By focusing on high-resolution epitope mapping and antibody engineering, the company delivers advanced solutions that enhance antibody performance and support clinical success.
The partner is advancing their drug candidate through clinical trials, where precise epitope mapping is essential for regulatory approval and optimizing therapeutic potential. By delivering detailed molecular insights, it helps refine antibody specificity, minimize off-target effects, and guide clinical decision-making.
Using its proprietary Seqitope® technology, AAX Biotech will conduct advanced epitope mapping of the humanized monoclonal antibody currently in clinical development as well as related antibodies. Seqitope® sets a new standard in accuracy and depth compared to traditional approaches, delivering essential data to improve antibody design and therapeutic potential.
"We are pleased to support our partner in this important phase of their drug candidate’s clinical development," says Maria Lisa Knudsen, CEO of AAX Biotech. "With Seqitope®, we provide the precision needed to optimize antibody characterization, and we look forward to supporting their continued progress."
The partner is advancing their drug candidate through clinical trials, where precise epitope mapping is essential for regulatory approval and optimizing therapeutic potential. By delivering detailed molecular insights, it helps refine antibody specificity, minimize off-target effects, and guide clinical decision-making.
Using its proprietary Seqitope® technology, AAX Biotech will conduct advanced epitope mapping of the humanized monoclonal antibody currently in clinical development as well as related antibodies. Seqitope® sets a new standard in accuracy and depth compared to traditional approaches, delivering essential data to improve antibody design and therapeutic potential.
"We are pleased to support our partner in this important phase of their drug candidate’s clinical development," says Maria Lisa Knudsen, CEO of AAX Biotech. "With Seqitope®, we provide the precision needed to optimize antibody characterization, and we look forward to supporting their continued progress."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment