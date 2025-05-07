Elementl Power And Google Sign Strategic Agreement To Develop Locations For Advanced Nuclear Projects

This pioneering approach couples capital with customer demand to accelerate the development of new safe, reliable and affordable, next-generation nuclear projects in the United States.

With the support of Google, Elementl is advancing its goal to bring more than 10 gigawatts online in the United States by 2035, working collaboratively with regulated utilities, independent power producers and technology suppliers.

WASHINGTON, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elementl Power Inc. ("Elementl Power"), a technology agnostic advanced nuclear project developer and independent power producer, today announced the signing of a strategic agreement with Google to pre-position three project sites for advanced nuclear energy.

"Innovative partnerships like this are necessary to mobilize the capital required to build new nuclear projects, which are critical to deliver safe, affordable and clean baseload power and help companies advance their long-term net zero goals," said Elementl Power Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Chris Colbert. "We look forward to working with Google to execute these projects and bring safe, carbon-free, baseload electricity to the grid."

"Google is committed to catalyzing projects that strengthen the power grids where we operate, and advanced nuclear technology provides reliable, baseload, 24/7 energy," said Amanda Peterson Corio, Global Head of Data Center Energy, Google. "Our collaboration with Elementl Power enhances our ability to move at the speed required to meet this moment of AI and American innovation."

As part of the agreement, Google will commit early-stage development capital to advance the development of three projects. Each project would generate at least 600 megawatts (MW) of power capacity, with the option for commercial off-take once complete. Together with Google, Elementl Power will work collaboratively with utility and regulated power partners to identify and advance new projects.

Elementl Power will continue the evaluation of potential technology, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), and other project partners, while prioritizing specific sites for accelerated development.

Ryan Mills, Co-Founder and President of Elementl Power said, "My partners and I launched Elementl Power in 2022 to solve a critical industry need and serve as a catalyst for private capital formation in advanced nuclear projects. This partnership with Google represents a significant milestone in Elementl Power's growth trajectory."

About Google

Google's mission is to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. Through products and platforms like Search, Maps, Gmail, Android, Google Play, Google Cloud, Chrome and YouTube, Google plays a meaningful role in the daily lives of billions of people and has become one of the most widely-known companies in the world. Google is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.

About Elementl Power Inc.

Founded in 2022, Elementl Power Inc. ("Elementl Power") is a technology agnostic advanced nuclear project developer and independent power producer. Elementl Power was formed to break the stalemate in advanced nuclear power deployment by providing turn-key development, financing and ownership solutions for customers that want access to clean baseload power but may not want to own or operate nuclear power assets. Elementl Power is creating a scalable advanced nuclear energy procurement model, engaging some of the globe's largest energy purchasers, to power a sustainable, safe and energy abundant future. Elementl Power is a portfolio company of Breakwater North, a nuclear and critical infrastructure focused investment firm, and Energy Impact Partners (EIP), a global technology investor committed to innovating the energy industry. For more information, please visit .

