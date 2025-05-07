Auxly To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 15, 2025
TORONTO, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY) (OTCQB: CBWTF ) (" Auxly " or the " Company ") announced today that it will report earnings results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025, on Thursday May 15, 2025, before the financial markets open.
The Company will not host an earnings conference call and the Company does not anticipate reinstating earnings conference calls until further notice. All investor inquiries should be directed to [email protected] .
About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY)
Auxly is a leading Canadian consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Our mission is to help consumers live happier lives through quality cannabis products that they trust and love.
Our vision is to be a global leader quality cannabis products.
