Cardinal Health Releases New Report On The Cell And Gene Therapy Industry

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH ) released its 2025 Advanced Therapies Report: Revolutionizing patient care – the promise and potential of cell and gene therapies, providing insights into the evolving landscape of cell and gene therapies (CGTs).

This inaugural report is based on a comprehensive survey of more than 100 healthcare providers as well as interviews with subject matter experts and a patient who received CAR T-cell therapy, all of whom provide valuable insights into the state of the CGT industry.

"Cell and gene therapies are poised to revolutionize healthcare treatment for a wide range of diseases," said Craig Cowman, EVP, Biopharma Solutions and Strategic Sourcing at Cardinal Health. "They hold the potential to fundamentally improve the lives of patients with cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and hereditary conditions. Our report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry's current state and the exciting future that lies ahead."

The report underscores the transformative potential of CGTs, particularly for patients with complex and rare conditions, and documents one patient's experiences with CAR T-cell therapy, including the challenges he encountered along the way.

The advanced therapy industry is poised for rapid growth, with over 200 therapies projected to be approved and more than 100,000 U.S. patients treated by 2030.

Key Report Findings:



Challenges to CGT access and adoption persist: Despite the promise of CGTs, there are significant obstacles, including referral processes, high costs, complex logistics and reimbursement uncertainties.



56% of survey respondents stated that financial constraints, such as high acquisition costs, are a barrier.

54% said that lack of or inadequate reimbursement is a challenge.

Collaboration is key to overcoming challenges to access: There is a critical need for improved collaboration across all industry stakeholders, including manufacturers, payers, providers and patients.



69% of survey respondents said that strategic initiatives between payers and manufacturers, such as innovative payment models, are needed for increased access.

53% stated that extending facilities beyond academic/medical center hubs is important to improving access to CGTs.

Many patients still do not receive the CGT treatments they need:



64% of survey respondents cited insufficient social support (e.g., lack of care partner availability, etc.) as the most common reason. 57% cited prior authorization denial as another significant reason.

"In many ways, we're still in the very early stages of the incredibly promising CGT industry," said Fran Gregory, Vice President of Emerging Therapies at Cardinal Health. "However, it is also time to take stock of where we stand currently and discuss ideas to help us navigate the significant changes that the growth of these therapies is bringing. Our new report shows how we can move the industry forward."

The report can be accessed here .

