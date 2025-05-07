Natural Grocers® Hosts Fifth Annual Body Care & Beauty Bonanza, May 9-30, 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire)Rooted in years of industry expertise, Natural Grocers' Body Care Standards are designed to empower the health and well-being of customers while embracing ecologically thoughtful principles. Every product carried in the company's expansive body care and beauty departments is vetted carefully and products containing ingredients linked to potential health or environmental risks-such as phthalates, parabens, and synthetic fragrances-are not allowed on store shelves.

"At Natural Grocers, we know that an ingredient's impact goes beyond personal use-it begins at the source," said Raquel Isely, Vice President of Natural Grocers. "We scrutinize an ingredient's entire life cycle, from manufacture to end use, and only approve products that meet our highest standards for human health and environmental stewardship. Customers can shop confidently, knowing we've done the research so they can focus on building a cleaner daily routine."

BODY CARE & BEAUTY BONANZA DETAILS

Throughout May, Natural Grocers' good4u® Crew will highlight clean beauty and body care products for the entire family.



May 9: The first 50 shoppers visiting the body care department at each location will receive a complimentary Natural Grocers reusable beauty bag, filled with samples from top-selling brands-and a FREE Natural Grocers Brand® Bath Bomb.[i]

May 9–30: Customers can save up to 25% on trusted favorites, including Natural Grocers' new plant-based skincare line, Weleda Skin Food products (25% off), MyChelle® products (20% off), and select Zum® lotions (15% off).[ii] May 9–30: Count the Combs Sweepstakes - Customers can enter to win a $500 Natural Grocers gift card by counting the mini comb illustrations hidden throughout the May edition of the Natural Grocers good4u Health Hotline® Magazine (Vol. 94).[iii]

{N}POWER® MEMBER EXCLUSIVES

Natural Grocers' {N}power members* will enjoy special Body Care & Beauty Bonanza benefits:



May 9–11: {N}power members can clip a digital coupon for 25% off their entire body care and beauty purchase. Customers must sign up for {N}power by May 4 to receive the offer.[iv] May 9–30: {N}power members who spend $50 or more on body care and beauty items will be automatically entered to win one of 30 beauty gift baskets valued at $300 each, including a $100 Natural Grocers gift card.[v]

TRUSTED EDUCATION: KNOW WHAT'S ON YOUR LABELS

Customers can pick up a free 2025 Body Care & Beauty Guide at any store during the Bonanza to learn more about Natural Grocers' uncompromising standards and why ingredients like oxybenzone, avobenzone, parabens and phthalates don't meet the company's harm-less ingredient criteria. Through this trusted resource, customers will learn why even low-dose exposure to certain cosmetic chemicals is cause for concern, how synthetic fragrances contribute to indoor air pollution, and why thoughtful selection matters in an industry where mandated safety testing is still lacking.



ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC ) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles -including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2024, the Company invested more than $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 169 stores in 21 states. Visit for more information and store locations.

[i] Valid 5/9/2025 only to the first 50 customers at participating stores. Limit 1 per in-store customer. Limited to stock on hand; no rainchecks.

[ii] Unless otherwise noted, offers are available only from 5/9/25 to 5/30/25 and are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at participating stores. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rainchecks. Unless otherwise noted, all discounts are on regular prices, cannot be redeemed for store credit or cash, or combined with other offers. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[iii] NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents of the following states who are at least 18 years old at the time of entry: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming (each, an "Eligible State"). Void where prohibited by law. Natural Grocers employees, including members of their households, are not eligible for this offer. Sweepstakes starts on 5/9/2025 and ends on 5/30/2025. For official rules and complete details, visit: /sweepstakes . Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

[iv] Valid May 9-11, 2025 for {N}power members only. 25% discount will be applied to the product's regular, non-discounted price. To load the offer, you must load the offers from the Natural Grocers Mobile App or online dashboard before shopping. Valid for in-store customer purchases only; be sure to present your phone number at checkout to redeem your discount. Natural Grocers employees, including members of their household, are not eligible.

[v] NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents of the following states who are at least 18 years old at the time of entry: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming (each, an "Eligible State"). Must be an {N}power member to enter. Void where prohibited by law. Natural Grocers employees, including members of their households, are not eligible for this offer. Sweepstakes starts on 5/9/2025 and ends on 5/30/2025. For official rules, complete details and alternative method of entry, visit: /sweepstakes . Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

