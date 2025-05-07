Chef To Royalty & Rock Stars, Grant Macpherson Debuts Viva La Lobster: 53 Recipes That Turn The King Of Crustaceans Into The Star Of S'mores, Frozen Pops & Succotash

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Lobster has a sweet, succulent flavor that deserves a bigger place on the plate," says MacPherson . "In Viva La Lobster, I show how one pristine ingredient can brighten a Tuscan minestrone, anchor a Singaporean curry, or elevate humble baked beans into something extraordinary."

From launching the iconic Lobster Room at Bellagio Las Vegas to leading lobster service at world-class resorts like Wynn Las Vegas and Wynn Macau, Viva La Lobster salutes MacPherson's decades of lobster mastery.

From the Strip to the Stove: 53 Lobster Recipes You Didn't See Coming

Now he's serving up unexpected summer lobster recipes like Frozen Pops, S'mores, and Sweet Corn Succotash, along with crave-worthy reimaginings of classics like the Short-Rib Burger and the ultimate Grilled Lobster. The collection also includes year-round favourites like Lobster Bisque, Prosperity Yu Sheng Lobster, Singaporean Curry, and Spaghetti Fra Diavolo. Click here for images, recipes and his bio.

Tools, Tips & Storytelling

Shot by acclaimed photographer Bill Milne , Viva La Lobster blends step-by-step recipes, sourcing, cleaning tips and must-have tools to make cooking lobster approachable and exciting. The book opens with a touching foreword by the late celebrity columnist Norm Clarke , who reflects on MacPherson's storied career, including cooking for Elizabeth Taylor and Michael Jackson.

Born in Scotland, raised in Canada, and a Las Vegas resident for over two decades, MacPherson has brought his craft to Michelin-starred kitchens and luxury dining rooms on five continents. Viva La Lobster (hardcover, 165 pp., full colour; ISBN-13: 979-8218489274) is on sale now at Amazon for US$38.00.

About Chef Grant MacPherson

MacPherson has helmed top kitchens including Raffles Singapore, Wynn Resorts, Four Seasons London, and The Ned London. Today, he develops culinary experiences through his consultancy, Scotch Myst , for brands like Jean-Georges' Tin Building, Wilde Irish Gin, and Wynn UAE.

Contact:

Victoria Kirk

Verified Communications

416.558.4507

[email protected]

SOURCE Verified Communications