Accuray Showcases New Long-Term Data1 On Benefits Of 5 Session Radiotherapy Treatment For Men With Prostate Cancer At ESTRO 2025

More than 40 Clinical Studies Using Accuray Technology Presented at ESTRO 2025; Company Highlights Innovation and Educational Symposia

MADISON, Wis., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY ) announced today that new data presented at the European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO) meeting reinforces the benefits of the company's CyberKnife ® System in the treatment of prostate cancer at multiple stages of the cancer journey. The studies, shared at the annual congress held in Vienna, Austria, indicate the system's accuracy and precision enable treatment of high-risk disease, as well as recurrent prostate cancer following prostatectomy, with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), expanding access to a non-invasive, short course of care to more men.

"At this year's ESTRO meeting important analyses of real-world evidence (RWE) underscored the benefits of our unique robotic and helical platforms, reaffirming their use as patients' primary care option or along with other modalities such as surgery, chemotherapy or immunotherapy. Stand out studies focused on the company's CyberKnife System for the treatment of prostate cancer, building on a robust body of clinical data supporting its use and confirming the durability and quality of life after 10 years post-treatment. We're grateful to the clinicians who continue to evaluate our technologies and advance personalized and precise care of patients through the work that they do," said Suzanne Winter, president and CEO of Accuray.

During the meeting, Accuray hosted a symposium titled, "Integrating Advanced Techniques in Genitourinary Radiotherapy: Harmonizing Precision, Personalization, and Efficacy ," attended by 350 healthcare professionals. The event featured global thought leaders who spoke on advancements in the treatment of genitourinary indications - prostate, kidney, and bladder cancers - with radiotherapy. Patient care in these areas is dynamic and evolving rapidly, with SBRT now recognized as a safe and effective alternative to conventional treatments for localized prostate cancer and evidence continuing to build for the use of SBRT in salvage prostate treatments.

CyberKnife Platform: Empowering Advances in Prostate Cancer Patient Care

A retrospective analysis titled, "Long-term outcomes and treatment efficacy in high-risk prostate cancer patients treated with stereotactic extreme hypofractionated radiotherapy ," reports on 262 men over the age of 70 or with severe comorbidities who were diagnosed with either non-metastatic high-risk or very high-risk prostate cancer and received SBRT delivered with the CyberKnife System in five sessions. With a median follow-up of 39 months, investigators found that treatment with the system offers a promising option with favorable outcomes and low rates of acute and late urogenital (UG) and gastrointestinal (GI) toxicities.

"Early results from a trial on stereotactic salvage radiotherapy for macroscopic prostate bed recurrence after prostatectomy: STARR (NCT05455736) " is a prospective study evaluating the use of stereotactic salvage radiotherapy (SSRT) delivered with the CyberKnife System in five sessions. Androgen deprivation therapy was prohibited during SSRT. An early analysis of 51 patients with a median follow up of 16 months found that the CyberKnife System provides an effective and convenient option with mild toxicity for the treatment of recurrent cancer in the prostate bed following prostatectomy. The study investigators concluded, "Only mild toxicity was reported, underlining the safety of the treatment. Moreover, SSRT may be considered a convenient approach considering the shorter treatment duration if compared to standard approach."

About Accuray

Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases-while making commonly treatable cases even easier-to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , X , and YouTube .

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited to, expectations related to the Company's products, including CyberKnife System; clinical results; patient experiences and patient outcomes. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to achieve widespread market acceptance of its products; the company's ability to develop new products or improve existing products to meet customers' needs; the company's ability to anticipate or keep pace with changes in the marketplace and the direction of technological innovation and customer demands and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 5, 2025, and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Beth Kaplan

Accuray

+1 (408) 789-4426

[email protected]

1 ESTRO 2025 annual congress.

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED