Equifax Introduces Myequifaxtm Mobile Application To Help Consumers Better Monitor Their Financial Health

MENAFN - PR Newswire) To access the myEquifax mobile app, consumers can simply download it from the Apple App Storeor on Google Play and then use their myEquifax TM account to login. If a user does not have a myEquifax account, they can register for Equifax Core Credit TM, a free resource that will allow the user to access the mobile app.

The mobile app enables users who sign up with Equifax Core Credit to view their current VantageScore 3.0 credit score and also includes a "My Journey" section that helps consumers set credit score milestones and track their progress over time. Additional app features include the use of biometrics for secure authentication and access to Equifax Knowledge Center resources where consumers can learn more about how the credit system works. Consumers with a paid subscription will have access to their current features, which may include multi-bureau reports and scores as well as identity restoration services.

"Our Purpose is to help people live their financial best, and providing consumers with the resources they need to increase their financial capability is an important part of that commitment," said Aparna Shah, who leads the Direct to Consumer Business at Equifax. "The new myEquifax mobile app, powered by The Equifax CloudTM , is designed to help people better understand their current credit position and empower them in their financial lives."

The Equifax Cloud is a top-tier global technology and security infrastructure backed by a more than $1.5 billion multi-year investment. The Equifax Cloud is one of the largest Cloud initiatives ever undertaken in the industry, and enables the development of solutions that are faster, more reliable, more powerful, and more secure than ever before.

In the months to come, the myEquifax mobile app will offer additional features such as tailored personal finance feedback and insights in the "My Journey" section to help users better understand their individual credit journey.

The myEquifax mobile app is available for download now in the Apple App Store and on Google Play .

